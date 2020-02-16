Just 20% of voters most likely to have school-age children voted in school bond election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Overall turnout for the special mail-in election was 34%, slightly lower than the last LPS bond election, in 2014. Those voters approved the bond issue 62%-38%.

The turnout follows a trend: older voters are much more likely to vote in both national and local elections, although voters 18-29 were the only group to show a slight increase in voter turnout between 2012 and 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Still, a young professional’s group in Lincoln took note of the trend before the bond election was over and encouraged the younger set — especially the group most likely to have students walking the halls of Lincoln’s public schools — to get out and vote.

Of the 183 precincts in the LPS district, six had voter turnout of more than 50%, including four in southeast Lincoln, in the part of town near where one of the new high schools will be built along 70th Street and Saltillo Road.

Those precincts all supported the bond issue — typically between 60%-70% of voters. A precinct in the Country Club area that had more than 50% turnout showed some of the strongest support — 74.6%. That’s also the area of town where school board member Connie Duncan lives.