Just 20% of voters most likely to have school-age children voted in school bond election

Lincoln residents ages 25 to 44 — the demographic most likely to be the parents of school-aged children — showed significantly less interest in the Lincoln Public Schools' $290 million bond issue than their older counterparts.
Of the 173,474 registered voters living in the LPS school district boundaries — which closely but not exactly follow city boundaries — the largest percentage are in the 25-44-year-old age demographic.
But of those 64,237 voters, just 12,997 voted in last week’s mail-in election to decide on a school bond issue to build two new high schools, a new elementary school, complete renovations and additions on numerous other schools and contribute money to new shared high school athletic facilities.
That’s just a 20% turnout for that age group.
Compare that with the 54,790 voters 45-65 years old. Of those, 21,910 voted — a 40% turnout.
Those 66 years or older — 35,320 people living in the LPS school district — voted in nearly the same numbers as those 45-65 years old, representing a nearly 61% voter turnout.
Of the youngest registered voters — 19,127 people ages 17-24 (those who will be 18 on or before Nov. 3 were eligible to vote) — fewer than 3,000 cast ballots. That's about a 15% turnout, probably not surprising since many of those voters likely don’t have children or own homes yet.
You have free articles remaining.
Overall turnout for the special mail-in election was 34%, slightly lower than the last LPS bond election, in 2014. Those voters approved the bond issue 62%-38%.
The turnout follows a trend: older voters are much more likely to vote in both national and local elections, although voters 18-29 were the only group to show a slight increase in voter turnout between 2012 and 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Still, a young professional’s group in Lincoln took note of the trend before the bond election was over and encouraged the younger set — especially the group most likely to have students walking the halls of Lincoln’s public schools — to get out and vote.
Of the 183 precincts in the LPS district, six had voter turnout of more than 50%, including four in southeast Lincoln, in the part of town near where one of the new high schools will be built along 70th Street and Saltillo Road.
Those precincts all supported the bond issue — typically between 60%-70% of voters. A precinct in the Country Club area that had more than 50% turnout showed some of the strongest support — 74.6%. That’s also the area of town where school board member Connie Duncan lives.
Just 14 precincts had less than a majority of voters supporting the bond issue, including neighborhoods around Coddington Avenue and West A Street, in the northwest part of town north of Cornhusker Highway and in some northeast precincts.
Some of the strongest support for the bond issue came from precincts in the Air Park district, near where another high school will be built, just north of Interstate 80 along Northwest 48th Street. More than 75% of voters in those precincts supported the bond issue, as did voters in Fallbrook in northwest Lincoln.
Support in many precincts hovered somewhere between 55%-66%, including in the precinct nearest the location of the newest elementary school near 102nd and Holdrege streets in northeast Lincoln, where 61% of voters supported the bond issue.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist