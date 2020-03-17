Just announced: LPS will remain closed indefinitely

Lincoln Public Schools will remain closed indefinitely, Lincoln Public Schools officials announced Tuesday.

“In light of recent recommendations from our state leaders and the continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 virus, we are canceling all student classes and activities from March 22 until further notice,” Superintendent Steve Joel said in a message sent to families.

Because conditions are so fluid, district officials will monitor the situation, make decisions consistent with recommendations and guidelines from state leaders and update families every two weeks, the message said.

“We understand that this decision greatly impacts our community, and specifically our students and their families,” the message said. “In addition to the potential financial burden, there is also the disappointment around missing out on milestone celebrations for our students. Please know that we understand your concern about not having all the answers right now.”

The district will move to “remote learning” opportunities beginning Monday, the message said.