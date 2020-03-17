You are the owner of this article.
Just announced: LPS will remain closed indefinitely
Lincoln Public Schools will remain closed indefinitely, Lincoln Public Schools officials announced Tuesday.

“In light of recent recommendations from our state leaders and the continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 virus, we are canceling all student classes and activities from March 22 until further notice,” Superintendent Steve Joel said in a message sent to families.

Because conditions are so fluid, district officials will monitor the situation, make decisions consistent with recommendations and guidelines from state leaders and update families every two weeks, the message said.

 “We understand that this decision greatly impacts our community, and specifically our students and their families,” the message said. “In addition to the potential financial burden, there is also the disappointment around missing out on milestone celebrations for our students. Please know that we understand your concern about not having all the answers right now.”

The district will move to “remote learning” opportunities beginning Monday, the message said.

That means teachers will shift from getting review materials to students to preparing remote instruction, though students aren’t likely to start working on new material with their classes until the following week, Joel said in an interview.

Staff will report to work on Wednesday as planned and will then start working remotely, unless they need to come to school for small group meetings. They'll use Zoom, the district's electronic communications systems to hold many of the meetings and to communicate with staff.

Joel said he’s been getting lots of questions from families about everything from graduation ceremonies to spring sports to prom and he doesn’t have all the answers yet. But they’re working on it.

“I think we’ve just got great people. We just can’t answer all the questions that represent the minutiae. I think we’re in as good a shape as we can be. We’re going to call it off indefinitely because there just isn’t clarity about how long this is going to last.”

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist

