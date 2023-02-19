Toni Rupe was a Junior Achievement kid growing up.

At her school just outside Kansas City, a volunteer from the community would show up each year to talk the ins and outs of finance and business. One year, Rupe and her classmates even paid a visit to BizTown, a simulated town where students can operate a bank, manage restaurants and even vote for mayor.

"That's definitely the thing that stayed with me," Rupe said.

So when the opportunity arose to serve as vice president of operations for Junior Achievement Lincoln last year, Rupe was on board.

"It sounded like something I would love to do," she said.

Now, after a year in that role, Rupe was named the new president of JA Lincoln — and has bold plans for the nonprofit that connects schools with volunteers from local businesses to teach financial literacy.

They include growing JA Lincoln's volunteer base — which has declined since the pandemic — expanding to other towns in the area, and one day finding a facility to house Lincoln's very own BizTown.

"Our hope is to do a capital campaign to actually purchase or rent a space to build that out," said Rupe, who took over for outgoing president Tara Norris.

BizTown is a curriculum that combines in-class learning with a daylong visit to a simulated town where elementary school students run their very own city — running businesses, electing leaders, writing checks. The Kansas City chapter has run one for decades, but it's a new concept in Lincoln.

"Essentially, they make decisions all day as if they're a consumer and a worker in a workspace," Rupe said.

Junior Achievement, which places volunteers in both public and parochial classrooms when teachers request them, was hit hard during the pandemic.

Before COVID, there were roughly 1,200 volunteers for 1,000 classrooms. Now there are 1,200 classrooms requesting volunteers with only 550 to go around.

"We are really desperate to kind of spread the word and get volunteers back in the classroom," she said.

JA Lincoln also puts on a mock stock market competition for Nebraska high school students. This year's competition will be held in April at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Rupe wants to expand JA Lincoln's footprint to neighboring communities, like Seward, Beatrice and York. In an age of workforce shortages, it's a great way to connect companies with possibly future employees, Rupe said.

"I think it's a good local pipeline for Nebraskans to recruit Nebraskans," she said.

Photos: Students buy and sell in Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, 11.13.18 Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, 11.13.18 Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, 11.13.18 Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, 11.13.18 Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, 11.13.18 Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, 11.13.18 Pranav Rajan Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, 11.13.18