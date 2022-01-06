Judge will allow Title IX lawsuit against UNL to move forward in federal court

“It is clearly established that university students have a right not to be discriminated against or harassed on the basis of sex,” Gerrard wrote. “And it is also clearly established that 'supervisory school official with actual notice of ongoing sexual abuse against a student (is) required to take action to stop the abuse.'”

Elizabeth Abdnour, one of the two attorneys representing the student, said in a statement the decision was important because it recognized the limits of qualified immunity.

"Often, public school officials believe they are protected from legal liability when acting in their professional roles," Abdnour said. "As the court held, that immunity ends when a 'reasonable official would understand that what he is doing violates someone's constitutional rights.'"

Gerrard also sided with the woman’s claim that UNL violated her due process rights under the 14th Amendment by failing to follow policies requiring it to conduct an investigation, follow prescribed remedial measures and notify her of her rights.

The court dismissed a claim that the student was retaliated against, however, noting she did not provide enough evidence to show Strickman's conduct was "intentionally retaliatory."