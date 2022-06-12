Judge rules against former lecturer in lawsuit alleging UNL violated her free speech rights

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate student and lecturer against the university alleging administrators violated her rights by removing her from teaching duties for participating in a political protest.

Asked about the ruling, Courtney Lawton said Friday: "I was denied justice and I still believe that my First Amendment right to freedom of expression was violated."

She does not intend to appeal.

In court, her attorney, Vince Powers, argued he had alleged "copious and detailed facts" supporting her federal constitutional claims.

But in a 46-page decision this week, U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher said sovereign immunity barred all the claims against the Board of Regents, as well as UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and then-NU President Hank Bounds, and said that Lawton hadn't alleged Bounds' personal involvement in any alleged federal constitutional violations.

"She has, at most, alleged facts consistent with the remaining individual defendant’s (Green's) liability but well short of the line between possibility and plausibility," the judge wrote.

On Aug. 25, 2017, Lawton was just 11 days into her appointment as a part-time English lecturer when she was filmed protesting Turning Point USA, a student organization with ties to then-President Donald Trump, at the Nebraska Union, a designated "free speech zone" on campus.

The video went viral and led to backlash from conservatives, who pointed to it as evidence the university was a hostile place for conservative students. In a tweet, Bounds called Lawton's behavior "unprofessional."

UNL removed Lawton from teaching, citing security concerns, after receiving a number of angry letters and emails critical of Lawton.

She said she was promised she would return to lecturing in the spring. But on Sept. 5, 2017, a spokesperson for the board released a statement saying Lawton's behavior had not met their "expectations for civility."

She was placed on probation the next day and met with Green on Oct. 24, 2017, to discuss the issue.

A week later, three state senators — Steve Erdman of Bayard, Steve Halloran of Hastings and Tom Brewer of Gordon — wrote an editorial criticizing UNL for being hostile to conservative students.

Green also published an editorial on Nov. 17, 2017, indicating Lawton would no longer be allowed to teach at UNL "because of this inappropriate behavior."

On the same day, Bounds wrote to Gov. Pete Ricketts and then-Speaker Jim Scheer informing them Lawton would no longer be teaching at UNL.

Powers said it amounted to termination with no due process, retaliation for asserting her right to free speech.

But Buescher said nowhere in Lawton's complaint does she allege "she was in fact terminated rather than simply removed from teaching duties, that she was not given other duties instead of teaching, or that she was not paid the salary specified in her contract."

Or that she had requested a hearing.

Nathan Clark, an attorney for UNL, said she didn't lose her job but was reassigned different, non-teaching duties.

And, he said, there was a "gaping hole" in her First Amendment claim: the substance of her conduct on Aug. 25, 2017. The video hadn't been attached to the complaint.

Without it, the judge said he could glean little about her allegedly protected speech so her claims must be dismissed.

In an email Friday, Lawton said it was clear to her that Halloran, Brewer, Erdman and Gov. Pete Ricketts believe that the government "can and should regulate speech by telling employers to fire workers based on the employee’s political speech."

She called it government overreach into employer-employee relationships.

"This decision to dismiss my suit affirms that the government is allowed to regulate political speech by jeopardizing the livelihoods of those people who express political opinions contrary to its perspectives," she said.

The action against Lawton led the American Association of University Professors to censure UNL for violating her academic freedom and right to due process in June 2018.

The AAUP found university administrators caved to political pressure in taking action against Lawton; administrators said removing Lawton was done to prevent "continued harm" and "ongoing disruption to the university."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

