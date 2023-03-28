A federal judge Monday dismissed a lawsuit from an inactive fraternity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln alleging school administrators leveled multiple suspensions against the organization in retaliation of its members' political speech.

U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard tossed the lawsuit from the Lambda Nu chapter of Phi Gamma Delta — better known as Fiji — alleging UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and another administrator had violated members' First and Fourteenth amendment rights.

The lawsuit, which was filed in February 2022, originated with a series of suspensions leveled against the fraternity dating back to January 2017, when participants of a Women's March alleged members of Fiji had hurled sexually harassing comments at them.

UNL opened a Title IX investigation into the chapter, but the investigation did not result in any sanctions against the fraternity.

A second parallel investigation did find numerous violations of UNL's Student Code of Conduct, however, and in March 2017, UNL placed Phi Gamma Delta on suspension through 2020. That suspension was later lifted early in the spring of 2019.

But in February 2021, UNL once again launched an investigation into Fiji after allegations surfaced that underage students were drinking alcohol in the chapter house in violation of the student code of conduct.

After a hearing in the spring of 2021, Phi Gamma Delta was placed on probation until Dec. 18, 2021, the end of the fall semester.

While it was on probation, a sexual assault reportedly occurred at the chapter house at 1425 R St., which resulted in a new round of investigations and sanctions. Ultimately, UNL suspended the fraternity through 2026.

No member of Fiji was arrested or charged in relation to the reported sexual assault.

Attorneys for the fraternity, in court filings, alleged Green and Andrea Barefield, the director of student conduct and community standards, stigmatized the chapter and deprived it of due process by public statements that were made.

The fraternity also argued it had been targeted for enhanced punishments because of its members' support for former President Donald Trump, speech protected by the First Amendment.

In a 31-page order, Gerrard said he found the arguments brought by the fraternity alleging it had faced harsher sanctions unconvincing.

Not only were some of the claims brought after the statute of limitations had expired, Fiji didn't challenge the conclusion of the conduct board's decision when it was placed on probation in the spring of 2021, nor did it face an enhanced punishment, he pointed out.

"The chapter's threadbare allegations are insufficient to state a plausible retaliation claim, especially considering the protected speech occurred more than four years before the allegedly retaliatory conduct," Gerrard wrote.

The court also said without demonstrating a connection between the fraternity's protected speech and the university's decision to revoke its status as a recognized student organization, there was no way to "reasonably infer" the university's motivation was to suppress Fiji's free speech.

Gerrard also disagreed with the fraternity's claim that a tweet from Green about the alleged sexual assault in August 2021 had violated members' Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process, even though it referred to the investigation as well as the chapter being on probation.

"According to the (fraternity's) complaint, the UNLPD was investigating a rape that allegedly occurred at the chapter house," Gerrard wrote. "And at the time of this investigation, the chapter was on probation for previous violations of university policies."

Green's tweet denouncing sexual assault and telling students that sometimes the "legal process sometimes just doesn't feel like justice" did not stigmatize or defame the fraternity.

"At most, there is a nibble (less than a scintilla) of evidence that Chancellor Green was possibly implying guilt of the accused when he expressed that the legal process does not always feel like justice," Gerrard wrote. "The plaintiffs simply have not stated sufficient facts to plausibly allege that this first statement by Chancellor Green, implicitly or otherwise, made a provably false assertion about them."

Gerrard dismissed the fraternity's complaint and a request for declaratory judgment.

In a statement, UNL said it "remained confident" that it acted appropriately in suspending Phi Gamma Delta in September 2021.

"That action was supported by the simultaneous decision of the fraternity's national organization to suspend the UNL chapter's charter," spokeswoman Leslie Reed said. "We are pleased that the court found in favor of the university and has dismissed the case."

