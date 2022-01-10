Journalist Lisa Ling joins UNL's MLK celebration week

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will celebrate the legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of events from Wednesday through Jan. 21.

This year's virtual MLK Commemoration will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19. The 2022 Chancellor’s Fulfilling the Dream Award will be presented during that presentation.

This year’s commemoration will also feature a moderated conversation with journalist Lisa Ling.

Ling previously produced and hosted “Our America” on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) for five seasons. There, Ling explored the scourge of prescription pill addiction in Utah, got exclusive access inside an anti-gay religious movement and went undercover to investigate the sex trafficking of minors in Washington, D.C.

Ling currently hosts and produces “This is Life” on CNN, a documentary series that highlights nonconformist lifestyles across the nation.

“I have always believed that the more we know about each other, the more evolved we become,” Ling said about the intent of the series.