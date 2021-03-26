Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center to host Emmanuel Acho for 11th anniversary celebration

His role facilitating the conversation during "The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose" event after longtime host Chris Harrison stepped away following controversy also garnered Acho praise.

Just as Acho has challenged the perspectives of people across the country through his conversations, his keynote address to the UNL community will be transformative, Foster said.

“He’s a wonderful speaker that we're excited to have a conversation with as we are tackling dialogue on our campus,” she said.

The focus of the week is celebrating the history of the Gaughan Center and hosting a variety of events to engage the UNL community, Foster said.

“We're very proud of the space that we have and the way that we're able to interact with students and with the community,” she said. “We have a lot of events planned that will allow students, faculty, staff and even alumni to come back into the building to see the kind of work that we're doing.”

Other events include a lip-sync competition on social media, a conversation about biases that student-athletes face Monday and an open house at the center Wednesday afternoon.