Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center to host Emmanuel Acho for 11th anniversary celebration

Emmanuel Acho went viral for his candid conversations about race last summer. Now, the former NFL player is bringing the conversation to the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center's anniversary celebration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The event will be held next week, and Acho will give his keynote address titled "Igniting Inclusive Dialogue with Emmanuel Acho" on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Members of the UNL community are able to register to view the presentation online.
Since it opened in 2010, the Gaughan Center has served as a welcoming space for all students, especially those from underrepresented communities, and regularly hosts events and conversations promoting equity at UNL, said Charlie Foster, UNL's assistant vice chancellor for inclusive student excellence.
“The Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center is evidence of the value and belief that the University of Nebraska holds to be inclusive,” Foster said. “We are a welcoming space, and we want all of our students to know that.”
Acho played for the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring from the NFL in 2016. After his retirement, he turned to a career in broadcasting and is an analyst for Fox Sports 1.
Acho has received praise for a series he created last summer called “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” in which he had candid conversations about race with well-known celebrities. He recently published a book titled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” and is set to release a children’s book version soon.
His role facilitating the conversation during "The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose" event after longtime host Chris Harrison stepped away following controversy also garnered Acho praise.
Just as Acho has challenged the perspectives of people across the country through his conversations, his keynote address to the UNL community will be transformative, Foster said.
“He’s a wonderful speaker that we're excited to have a conversation with as we are tackling dialogue on our campus,” she said.
The focus of the week is celebrating the history of the Gaughan Center and hosting a variety of events to engage the UNL community, Foster said.
“We're very proud of the space that we have and the way that we're able to interact with students and with the community,” she said. “We have a lot of events planned that will allow students, faculty, staff and even alumni to come back into the building to see the kind of work that we're doing.”
Other events include a lip-sync competition on social media, a conversation about biases that student-athletes face Monday and an open house at the center Wednesday afternoon.
Foster said she hopes Acho’s presentation and the conversations the Gaughan Center continues to hold will help create a more inclusive environment at UNL.
“We can't learn without having conversations and this is our opportunity to have those kinds of conversations so that we can get better,” she said.
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.