It's official: Standing Bear High is name of new high school in southeast Lincoln

Lincoln Public Schools has finally put the question to rest.

What's in a name?

All three of the district's new schools finally have one after the Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday approved Standing Bear High as the name for the new high school in southeast Lincoln set to open in 2023.

Lincoln Northwest High and Robinson Elementary, names for the two other schools being built with money from a $290 million bond issue, were approved last month.

Standing Bear High joins Lincoln High as the city's only public high schools not based on a direction and it's the first to be named for a person.

That person is one of the most important figures in Nebraska's history. Chief Standing Bear, who led the Ponca Tribe during the turbulence of the 19th century, persuaded a federal judge in an Omaha courtroom in 1879 to recognize Natives as persons with the right to sue for their freedom.

Board member Annie Mumgaard said she's heard some concern from the community about the Standing Bear name, but said the educational opportunity it provides is "long overdue."