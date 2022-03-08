It's official: LPS board approves three-year contract with new superintendent

The Lincoln Board of Education approved a three-year contract with incoming Superintendent Paul Gausman on Tuesday under which he would make $324,000 annually.

The contract also establishes a $383,591 total compensation package, which includes the base salary as well as retirement, Social Security and Medicare contributions by Lincoln Public Schools.

Gausman, the superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools in Iowa since 2008 and a native of Fremont, will start July 1.

Tuesday's vote essentially closes the book on a superintendent search process that kicked off last fall when Steve Joel announced his retirement after 11 years at LPS.

The district hired Illinois-based superintendent consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to spearhead the search. The firm's base consulting fee was $42,600, plus $2,500 in travel and advertising expenses.

There were no additional significant expenditures for the search. Because LPS officials' travel was limited during the pandemic, the district had an accumulation of unused hotel and airline credits it used to cover the candidates' costs of coming to Lincoln, a spokesperson said. LPS did not reimburse candidates for travel by car.

Between now and July 1, Gausman will be compensated for any time spent working for LPS under a transition agreement the board also approved Tuesday.

LPS will pay a $980 per diem for any day spent working in Lincoln, plus reimbursement for travel, lodging and meals. Gausman would also earn $125 an hour for any remote work.

Gausman is set to make $248,646, part of a $351,999 compensation package, in his final school year in Sioux City, according to the Sioux City Journal. Joel in his final year will make $334,515 as part of a $391,000 salary and benefits package.

Gausman will be the highest-paid superintendent based on salary in Nebraska, ahead of Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan, who will make $313,000 this year.

Lincoln Board of Education member Annie Mumgaard said she didn't have any qualms with the amount the district would pay Gausman, but acknowledged that for many Lincoln residents "it is a hard thing to understand."

"The reality is the work we do is full of very large numbers, but those large numbers pay for very important work and very important expectations," Mumgaard said.

Under its agreement with the new superintendent, LPS will also pay the premium on a $250,000 life insurance policy. Gausman will receive the same amount of paid time off, which includes 24 vacation days annually, as other LPS administrators.

