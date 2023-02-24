Several school board members in Sioux City, Iowa, argue a lawsuit filed by former Superintendent Paul Gausman, who joined Lincoln Public Schools in July, can't remove them from office.

In a response filed in Iowa's Woodbury County District Court on Thursday, Sioux City Community School District and four board members are requesting to toss out parts of the suit that seek to unseat the officials and quash an ethics complaint filed against Gausman.

Gausman was superintendent in Sioux City for 14 years before joining LPS in July.

He sued his former district in January, claiming Sioux City school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson violated the state's open meetings laws in filing the complaint with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

The complaint, filed Dec. 2, alleges Gausman offered to support any "changes in school operations, programs, activities, and other matters" George and Michaelson wanted in an effort to solicit their support for his preferred pick for board president in November 2021.

Gausman's lawsuit claims the board held two illegal meetings — one in January 2022 and another last November — citing the wrong Iowa code section in order to shield discussions about Gausman and the subsequent complaint from him and the public. Other board members not named in the suit were also present at the meetings.

In its response, the district argues Iowa law only allows courts to remove a board member for violating open meetings laws if damages were assessed against the member for the violation during their term. Gausman's suit is also seeking monetary damages and attorney's fees.

The motion also argues complaints filed with the Board of Educational Examiners — a professional practices panel that establishes and enforces standards for educators — cannot be admitted as evidence under Iowa code.

The complaint, which came to light through the suit, is "privileged" information only available to the parties involved, according to Sioux City's response. It is not "admissible in evidence in a judicial or administrative proceeding" other than any hearing tied to the actual investigation of the complaint, the response says.

"We believe our Motion to Strike serves to remove the theatrics from Dr. Gausman's claim," Greenwell said in a statement to the Journal Star. "We believe the heart of the matter is the BOEE investigation by the State of Iowa. We are hopeful that the BOEE will proceed in normal course and look forward to receiving those findings."

Gausman, who was interviewed and hired by LPS at this time last year, declined to comment, citing pending litigation. Lincoln Board of Education members have also declined in the past to comment on the lawsuit.

Greenwell, the Sioux City board president and a frequent critic of Gausman before and after he was first elected in 2019, had previously filed an identical complaint in August without board support. That complaint was later withdrawn since filings must come from a district.

