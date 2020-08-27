Interlocal board approves budget, including the controversial SRO program

The Safe and Successful Kids interlocal agreement between the city and Lincoln Public Schools approved its budget Thursday despite continued objections to funding the school resource officer program.
The vote of the interlocal board establishes how the city and school district will use $2 million dedicated to specific programming designed to increase schools' security through three programming areas: Protective (SROs), preventative (mental health supports) and proactive (Community Learning Center before- and after-programs).
Opposition to the school resource officer program — by far the most controversial part of the interlocal agreement when it was created two years ago — was reignited this year by Black Lives Matter protests, which have resulted in several school districts around the country ending their SRO programs.
Opponents spoke at Tuesday’s school board meeting, where the board approved spending $508,000 for 12 school resource officers and a threat assessment officer.
A smaller number of opponents spoke Thursday, in part, one speaker said, because the interlocal meeting was held in the middle of the day when most people work.
They reiterated the same points: that SRO money would be better spent on supporting the CLCs and mental health supports in schools, that having police in schools exacerbates the school-to-prison pipeline for students of color and other marginalized students, and that their presence creates a negative atmosphere for students of color.
“You don’t care about these issues,” said Kieran Wilson. “People keep trying to tell me that you do and that it’s complex. But is it really? Is it really that complex? Explain to me how ... you get this tunnel vision and decide the only way we can keep these schools safe is if Black and indigenous students face injustice every single day.”
Korey Reiman, who was among parents who advocated for school resource officers in middle schools two years ago, said one of the benefits of having officers in schools is the relationships that develop, which is more important now than ever.
“The officers being in the schools gets beyond the noise, beyond the rhetoric and each can humanize each other,” he said.
The interlocal agreement was created after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others, and opposition to the SRO program resulted in a memorandum of understanding that spelled out the role of police in schools, required extensive training and data gathering to evaluate the program.
The city and LPS each contribute about $1 million to the interlocal, assuring funding for the three programming areas, though it represents just a portion of the costs for all those programs.
The $508,000 the school board approved Tuesday, for instance, falls outside the interlocal agreement. The SRO money in the interlocal will help defray city costs of the school resource and threat assessment officers.
Interlocal board members said they have listened to opponents and understand there is institutional racism. But they said the memorandum of understanding created two years ago addresses many of opponents' concerns and that they’ve heard from even more people who support the SRO program.
The interlocal budget deducts about $536,000 for the city’s contributions to the CLCs, which leaves about $1.6 million for the three programming areas.
The budget includes $494,206 for the SROs (an amount the interlocal agreement caps at 30% of the total); $435,568 for mental health supports and $716,580 for CLCs (the agreement requires a minimum of 40% go to CLCs). Another $1,000 is earmarked for a nonprofit board created to oversee the CLCs.
