Interim director of Career Academy named to role permanently

The interim director of Lincoln Public Schools' career education school now has the job permanently.
Josh Jones was named the director of The Career Academy — LPS' collaborative venture with Southeast Community College. Jones had served as the interim director since July 2020 and was previously a coordinator at the school.
"The position was widely open and advertised, and it turned out we found our talent right here in Lincoln," said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources.
The career and technical education academy, on SCC's Lincoln campus, offers high school juniors and seniors dual-credit courses and real-world experience in 18 career pathways.
There are just under 700 students enrolled for the 2021-22 school year, marking a steady increase of enrollment despite the fact the pandemic "threw some curveballs," Weber said. That's indicative of the popularity of the school, which provides students a unique learning environment and connections to future employers, he added.
A lot of the director's work centers around establishing connections with businesses and organizations in the community, while also working to recruit students.
"The opportunities afforded to student in Lincoln through this partnership is truly extraordinary," Jones said in a news release.
Before coming to The Career Academy, Jones was an assistant principal at Elliott Elementary School and a special education teacher at Lincoln Southeast High. Prior to joining LPS, he held several leadership positions with Aurora Public Schools in Colorado.
Jones earned a Bachelor of Arts in Jewish history from Ohio State University and a Master's of Science in special education and elementary education at Mercy College in New York. He also holds an educational specialist degree from the University of Colorado at Denver.
Jones succeeds Dan Hohensee, who served at The Career Academy's inaugural director until retiring last year.
The Career Academy, a $25 million joint venture between LPS and SCC, was created as part of a bond issue approved by voters in 2014.
