Interim director of Career Academy named to role permanently

The interim director of Lincoln Public Schools' career education school now has the job permanently.

Josh Jones was named the director of The Career Academy — LPS' collaborative venture with Southeast Community College. Jones had served as the interim director since July 2020 and was previously a coordinator at the school.

"The position was widely open and advertised, and it turned out we found our talent right here in Lincoln," said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources.

The career and technical education academy, on SCC's Lincoln campus, offers high school juniors and seniors dual-credit courses and real-world experience in 18 career pathways.

There are just under 700 students enrolled for the 2021-22 school year, marking a steady increase of enrollment despite the fact the pandemic "threw some curveballs," Weber said. That's indicative of the popularity of the school, which provides students a unique learning environment and connections to future employers, he added.

A lot of the director's work centers around establishing connections with businesses and organizations in the community, while also working to recruit students.