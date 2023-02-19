At 4:15 p.m. sharp Wednesday, the children and mentors file into the bright, blue-walled room in pairs and take a seat.

A whiteboard in front of each of their desks lists a different agenda for the day: Segment syllables, make Valentines, play a board game, read "Kitten's First Full Moon." One child colors in a dinosaur with neon markers. Another plays a game of mini cornhole.

"We don't want to make it feel like school," says Emily Fischer, the clinic coordinator of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Kit and Dick Schmoker Reading Center, which pairs teachers in training with students from the community who are reading below grade level.

The reading center, housed in the Barkley Speech Language and Hearing Clinic on UNL's East Campus, is continuing to fill a crucial need for students as it approaches its 15-year anniversary — a need underscored by the past three years.

"I think there are a lot of things that can be said about what happened in the pandemic. What's so wonderful about this program is that for any child who's at risk or has a reading difficulty, we meet them where they are and support them in their development," said Rachel Schachter, a professor in the Department of Child, Youth and Family Studies and the center's director.

The mentoring program, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary this fall, is part of a required undergrad course on literacy development for college students majoring in elementary, inclusive early childhood or special education.

Students typically take the course their junior or senior year, giving them a chance to work with children on a more individual level before they begin student teaching.

"This is an opportunity for them to practice in a micro way what they'll need to do in their classroom," Schachter said.

Mentors, who are paired with an elementary or middle school student for a semester, begin by administering screenings before developing individual lesson plans, employing instructional strategies they've learned in the classroom.

"I feel like I have a better eye for where students are at," said April Mull, an elementary education major now student teaching in Elkhorn.

Mentors are supervised by staff and receive a debriefing after each session to get feedback. They're also encouraged to take breaks with their students and have fun, whether by playing games or just talking about their day.

"Not a lot of teacher prep programs have something like this," Schachter said. "This is a really unique experience for our students."

The center served more than 100 students in the fall, with tutoring sessions available on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Parents can apply online at cehs.unl.edu/readingcenter and sessions cost $225, but there is tuition support.

Katie Osmundson, a senior elementary education major now student teaching at Holmes, said the experience allowed her to work with students on a more individual level before jumping straight into a classroom with 20-25 children.

And watching the student she tutored grow as a reader over time was "incredibly rewarding," she said.

"Seeing a kid get something they were struggling on or didn't have the confidence on, is just amazing to watch," she said. "The Reading Center helps you celebrate that."

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023