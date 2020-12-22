Initial funding in place for long-sought USDA research center at UNL

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln moved into position Tuesday to acquire a long-sought U.S. Department of Agriculture research center.

Tucked into the 2021 omnibus federal appropriations package that won congressional approval Monday night was $11.2 million in funding for the planning and design of a new USDA agricultural research service facility.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln said Nebraska Innovation Campus will be the site of the new center.

"As the ranking member on ag appropriations, and through tough negotiations, I am very pleased that a new USDA building for the Agricultural Research Service is slated for the Nebraska Innovation Campus at UNL," the 1st District congressman said.

"With this new funding, USDA will expand its strategic research investments in areas such as agricultural innovation and precision agriculture," he said.

"This effort aligns with the needs of our country and the university's agricultural research mission."

UNL hailed the congressional action and credited Fortenberry with its success.

"This project wouldn't have happened without his hard work and diligence in obtaining funding," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said.