Increase in cost of LPS bus routes offset by cuts to bus replacement fund

The increase because of the route changes totals $263,420. That’s offset by the cuts made to the bus replacement funds, so the overall reduction to the department's budget will be $394,360.

The biggest hurdle for the transportation department in the coming year — as it has been in recent years — is staffing.

Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs, said the department will need about 180 drivers, and just 117 of its existing drivers have indicated they will return, although that may increase. There also will be a need for para-educators to ride on the buses. So far, just 52 of the 145 bus paras have indicated they will return next fall.

Another budget-tightening measure discussed Tuesday by the board is how to handle a bigger-than-expected increase in health insurance premiums.

Board President Lanny Boswell said the two-year agreement between LPS and the Lincoln Education Association, which represents LPS teachers, estimated a 5% increase in health insurance premiums.

It turned out to be a 6.7% increase, which was too much for the district to absorb given the budget outlook, Boswell said, so the teachers and the district will split the additional cost.