Increase in cost of LPS bus routes offset by cuts to bus replacement fund

The cost of busing students to school will increase by more than $200,000 next year but will be offset by cuts to funds set aside for new bus purchases, cost-saving measures enacted in anticipation of a tight Lincoln Public Schools budget for the coming year.
The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved the district's transportation plan, which represents just a small portion of the transportation department’s $13 million budget but is typically approved in advance so the department can move ahead with bus route changes for the fall.
It represents the work being done by all district departments in anticipation of a particularly difficult 2020-21 budget hit hard by a more than $20 million drop in state aid and a likely decrease in other revenue streams because of the pandemic.
LPS officials asked all district departments to trim their budgets by 3%, which the transportation department accomplished by cutting $657,780 from the funds set aside to replace buses in the district’s fleet.
Transportation Director Ryan Robley told the board the average age of the bus fleet now is 12 years.
More than 70% of the students LPS buses to school are early education and special-education students, and most of the differences in the routes for the 2020-21 school year are changes related to those two groups.
The increase because of the route changes totals $263,420. That’s offset by the cuts made to the bus replacement funds, so the overall reduction to the department's budget will be $394,360.
The biggest hurdle for the transportation department in the coming year — as it has been in recent years — is staffing.
Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs, said the department will need about 180 drivers, and just 117 of its existing drivers have indicated they will return, although that may increase. There also will be a need for para-educators to ride on the buses. So far, just 52 of the 145 bus paras have indicated they will return next fall.
Another budget-tightening measure discussed Tuesday by the board is how to handle a bigger-than-expected increase in health insurance premiums.
Board President Lanny Boswell said the two-year agreement between LPS and the Lincoln Education Association, which represents LPS teachers, estimated a 5% increase in health insurance premiums.
It turned out to be a 6.7% increase, which was too much for the district to absorb given the budget outlook, Boswell said, so the teachers and the district will split the additional cost.
Total cost of the increase will be nearly $1.2 million, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources. That's the cost for all employees, he said. The additional cost to teachers' health plans will be $685,000, half of which will be paid by the teachers.
