Inaugural East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer's Market kicks off June 12

The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is set to host the East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer’s Market, a fun, family-friendly event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14 on East Campus.

The event will offer hands-on, science-focused experiences from various Nebraska departments, as well as a vendor fair, live music and food trucks.

Campus visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the Backyard Farmer Garden; arboretum; newly renovated Dairy Store and Dinsdale Family Learning Commons; and Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement interactive digital kiosk.

The market activities are free and open to the public, while food and crafts will be available for purchase.

Among the vendors attending the market are Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, which will sell its famous apple donuts; the UNL Bee Lab, selling honey and sharing information about pollinators; and the Country Baker, bringing breads, muffins and rolls.

Other vendors include Sandhill Ben’s Gourmet Seasoning, The Chocolate Tortoise and Titania Ceramics.