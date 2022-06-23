 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In response to Texas school shooting, applicants sought for Nebraska school safety task force

  • 0

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking applicants for a school safety task force created after last month's shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

The task force "will review current school safety, security, and preparedness practices and identify evidence-based strategies and solutions to ensure Nebraska’s schools remain safe," according to a Wednesday news release.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont asked Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt to convene the School Safety Task Force last month following the May 24 shootings at Robb Elementary School that left 21 dead, including 19 children.

Blomstedt told the Omaha World-Herald last month that he would work with Walz to include educators, parents and students in the task force.

Those interested can find more information and apply at education.ne.gov.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

