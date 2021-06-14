In rare court filing, Justice Department says UNL misapplying Title IX case law

The Department of Justice says the University of Nebraska-Lincoln misunderstands the legal theories brought by nine women, all former or current students, and "misapplies the case law" in their Title IX lawsuit filed last year.

In April, the school asked a federal judge to dismiss the case, which alleges its investigations and responses into sexual misconduct and harassment were insufficient.

"Dismissal is the appropriate response to a case in which a plaintiff alleges deliberate indifference but in reality simply disagrees with the outcome reached by the school," UNL's attorneys Susan Sapp, Lily Amare and Bren Chambers said in a brief.

UNL's attorneys argue the women failed to state plausible Title IX claims for damages under case law governing peer sexual harassment claims, in part because UNL didn't have knowledge that the harassers posed a substantial risk of sexual harassment prior to the alleged assaults and because a single instance of sexual misconduct cannot qualify as "severe and pervasive" harassment.

But, in a rare filing Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney General Brigid Benincasa of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice said, to the contrary, case law makes clear a single rape or sexual assault can meet the standard. And the women's claims involve UNL's response after the assaults.