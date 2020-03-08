In halls of Lincoln High, a fight leads to students making connections to erase barriers

It didn’t start with fists.
The students and administrators at Lincoln High School know that much, though just why tensions began rising between two groups of students remains fuzzy — words and looks exchanged between two people, a slight uttered in the lunchroom, friends coming to the defense of friends.
It was a dispute between groups of Karen and African American students, but it wasn’t exactly about race so much as unfamiliarity. An us vs. them mentality taking root over slights that nobody remembers having racial overtones.
Everybody remembers what happened next: A fight in a hallway. First two people, then others, staff rushing to break it up, a police call, school suspensions.
The dispute may not have started because of race, but the groups fell along racial lines, and it became the larger narrative about what happened, said Principal Mark Larson.
And administrators wanted to change that narrative.
LPS to bring in members of the public to advise administrators on handling racially charged incidents
Associate Principal Josh Lupher felt strongly that much of the problem was the two groups of students didn’t know each other, had no shared experiences they could draw upon.
Most of the Karen students came from sprawling, crowded refugee camps in Thailand and are still learning English. Many of the black students grew up here, some played football together.
They share the hallways with more than 2,300 students who speak 42 languages and come from 49 countries in the city's most diverse school.
“We are really a small town,” Lupher said. “It’s a beautiful space, but we have a long way to go in terms of creating those connections among groups.”
Creating connections meant getting everyone in the same room. Administrators had the students — both those who’d been suspended and their friends on the edges of the conflict — answer a series of questions.
Who is the most important person in your life? What are your hopes and dreams for the future? What led to the conflict? What do you think you could do to make things right?
The administrators armed themselves with the answers scribbled on worksheets and invited a few Lincoln High graduates connected to each of the two groups to help.
Then they sat in a room together.
Administrators pointed out the things students from each group had in common: nearly every one named a family member they wanted to make proud; many talked about struggles they’d faced. They all wanted to move forward.
But it was awkward and stilted and the tension was palpable.
Until Donyae Wilkinson, a sophomore who hadn’t been suspended, spoke.
This is stupid. None of us even know what we’re fighting about. I’m cool with you.
And the tension melted.
“He laid his weapons down first,” Lupher said. “He was the first one to open up a peaceful dialogue.”
They talked then, a real conversation about what happened, about their school. They apologized, and agreed on this point: nobody wanted to fight. Larson snapped a photo of the group members when they were done, students smiling, arms draped around shoulders.
A few weeks later — before winter break — administrators brought them together again. They ate pizza and played basketball and soccer in the gym, a way to continue what they’d started.
“Today was day one of creating space for the kids to see each other as friends, as members of the same community they share,” Lupher said.
Bringing the students together was part of a mediation philosophy Lincoln High administrators say they’ve tried to embed as part of the school’s culture for the past three years, a way of handling disputes that focuses on communication, taking responsibility and repairing harm.
"This is what we do here," Lupher said. "Teenagers are complex individuals. They have a lot to say. If we focus solely on what student(s) did wrong and not what (they) can do to make things right, then we miss the opportunities for growth. We miss the ability to hear their voices."
Called restorative practices, the idea has gained traction in both juvenile justice and education, and Lincoln High administrators have embraced it as a way to solve disputes and help create connections and understanding between students.
Other schools have used it as well: Lincoln Southeast started a peer mediation program based on the same idea to help calm racial tensions. Lincoln High also does peer mediation, and the district plans to expand it to other high schools. Though they may not have identified it in those terms, Lincoln East and Omaha South brought students together a decade ago after a former East student sparked a controversy by throwing green cards onto a soccer field following the state championship match.
Social media and monitoring students' behavior is a part of life now for Lincoln school administrators
It doesn’t replace discipline, though it could shorten it, Lupher said, and to work, students have to feel connected to the school community or they won’t see any need to fix problems. Lincoln High has trained teachers to offer “connection circles” if they want — time during class for students to share things about themselves.
Ultimately, Larson said, he hopes such practices help create a culture of empathy.
“That’s not going to prevent all conflict from happening, but what it hopefully does is create a common ground where conflict resolution can happen in a positive way,” he said.
“That idea is about race, but it’s way bigger than that,” he said. “It’s about how do we get to know the people that we interact with in a more personal way than just their race or ethnicity, or things like that.”
In light of publicity surrounding recent racially charged incidents, Lincoln Public Schools officials announced they will create a community committee to advise them on how to address the issue in a systematic way.
Lupher said restorative practices must be a part of what will be a broader discussion.
“As leaders or adults, we have to be creating these spaces for students to have conversations and dialogue, where they’re sharing their stores and hearing others and being given the opportunity to own their actions and repair harm.”
At Lincoln High, there've been no more problems in the months after the meeting between the two groups of students, said Wilkinson, the sophomore who spoke up first.
Eh Doh Soe and Eh Kaw Hser, who met at Lincoln High after coming from the same refugee camp, said the Karen students at the school are close and they'd wanted to defend their friends, but they're happy it's over.
“We just want to make peace, you know?” said Soe.
The two groups aren’t friends, exactly, but they've learned something about each other.
“They seem like good people,” Hser said.
What if they hadn’t met and talked? Would the conflicts have continued?
Maybe, the three said in a recent interview.
The "maybe" is what Lincoln High administrators hoped to eliminate: the feeling that they don’t want trouble but maybe that the other group does.
“If we tell each other our stories,” Lupher said, “we eliminate that ambiguity of maybe.”
