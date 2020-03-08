In halls of Lincoln High, a fight leads to students making connections to erase barriers

Called restorative practices, the idea has gained traction in both juvenile justice and education, and Lincoln High administrators have embraced it as a way to solve disputes and help create connections and understanding between students.

Other schools have used it as well: Lincoln Southeast started a peer mediation program based on the same idea to help calm racial tensions. Lincoln High also does peer mediation, and the district plans to expand it to other high schools. Though they may not have identified it in those terms, Lincoln East and Omaha South brought students together a decade ago after a former East student sparked a controversy by throwing green cards onto a soccer field following the state championship match.

It doesn’t replace discipline, though it could shorten it, Lupher said, and to work, students have to feel connected to the school community or they won’t see any need to fix problems. Lincoln High has trained teachers to offer “connection circles” if they want — time during class for students to share things about themselves.

Ultimately, Larson said, he hopes such practices help create a culture of empathy.

“That’s not going to prevent all conflict from happening, but what it hopefully does is create a common ground where conflict resolution can happen in a positive way,” he said.