If you build it, will they come? Pinning down new school enrollment in Lincoln is no easy task

I'll admit I was surprised this week when Lincoln Public Schools announced it would limit enrollment at the city's newest high school to freshmen, sophomores and juniors this fall.

Only 41 seniors-to-be planned to attend Lincoln Northwest when it opens in August, down from the 90 or so officials previously estimated.

Makes sense. Students want to finish what they started at their current high school, so why not put the staff and resources where they're needed?

What was perhaps more surprising was Northwest's preliminary enrollment number: With no seniors, only around 380 students are currently signed up to attend the new school in Lincoln's Air Park in its first year. That's down from the district's earlier projection of around 630 students.

While officials never expected Northwest, one of two new high schools being built to hold 1,000 students, to be bursting at the seams when it opened, the lower enrollment figure wasn't anticipated either.

So, why the discrepancy?

Well, predicting how many students will attend a new school can be tricky, said LPD Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp.

When LPS drew new attendance area maps to account for the new schools, officials consulted what are called "dot maps," essentially a headcount of students in each area that helps guide enrollment projections.

But since high schools operate on an open-enrollment policy — meaning students can attend schools outside their attendance area — it's hard for officials to predict where students will end up.

Many students, for example, may decide to attend high school outside their attendance area because of what another school has to offer, like focus programs or the International Baccalaureate pathway at Lincoln High.

In the case of Northwest, located at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, it appears many students were reluctant to leave their home school, Wieskamp said.

That might otherwise be concerning if not for Northwest's strong freshman class — 223 are signed up for the fall. If those students stick around as Falcons, and similar-sized classes follow, the school would be at 900 or so students by its fourth year.

When the district first looked at the idea of building new high schools ahead of the 2020 bond issue, officials were looking for ways to alleviate overcrowding at Lincoln East, Lincoln High and Lincoln North Star, which have over 2,200 students each.

The answer a committee landed on was building two smaller high schools on the city's periphery that could fit 1,000 students right away but could be expanded through future bond initiatives.

Despite Northwest opening this fall, the district will stick with its current policy of restricting transfers to East, Lincoln High and North Star.

But Wieskamp said he's confident Northwest will eventually help lighten the overcrowding burden.

"If you drew hard lines, you could predict down to the number," Wieskamp said. "But quite frankly, Lincoln has balanced itself out quite well over the past two to three decades."

The unpredictability of enrollment has an impact on athletics and activities as well.

Northwest and Standing Bear will start out as Class B schools and could stay there until expansion plans come about. When the new high schools were initially floated, officials believed they could possibly compete in Class A.

"Back then, I thought probably we would be Class A, but you learn more as time goes on," and enrollment projections are more fine-tuned, Wieskamp said.

With no seniors and lower-than-expected enrollment, Northwest may not be able to field varsity squads in all sports in its first year, including large team sports like football.

As far as Standing Bear is concerned, Wieskamp is more confident the school will open closer to projections because of the tremendous amount of growth in southeast Lincoln. The school is expected to have around 680 students when it opens in 2023.

But if Northwest is any indication, officials will have to wait and see how the numbers play out.

Said Wieskamp: "Those are things you can't predict."

Quick hits

* Tom Korta is now the permanent chief administrative officer at Lincoln Pius X High School, the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln announced last month. Korta, formerly the school's principal for nearly 15 years, had been serving in an interim capacity after the Rev. James Meysenburg retired last summer.

* The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation named Ashland-Greenwood kindergarten teacher Diane Starns as its 2022 Nebraska agriculture in the classroom teacher of the year.

* Hartley Elementary was named a winner in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Food Recovery Challenge. The school was recognized by the EPA's Region 7 for its work promoting sustainability, including through a cafeteria composting program.

* The annual LPS spelling bee is back this Saturday after a one-year hiatus. Students in grades 6-8 will compete at Culler Middle School starting at 8:30 a.m.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

