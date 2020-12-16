'I started to cry and couldn't breathe': Norfolk college gets $15 million gift

Barrett said Northeast's foundation board will meet in the coming months to make plans to create an endowment with Scott's gift, which she said will be used for student scholarships and success initiatives.

"The important thing is this gift will last in perpetuity," Barrett said. "You spend the proceeds, so it's something that can be used every single year to support these efforts."

In a blog post on Tuesday, Scott said she has given away nearly $4.2 billion to hundreds of organizations over the last few weeks, as part of an ongoing giving effort that she launched last year.

This year, Scott's team identified 384 organizations in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., that address "long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by" the coronavirus pandemic.

Those organizations provide debt relief, employment training, financial assistance and other help for underserved populations.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, about 45% of Northeast's students qualify for federal financial aid intended for low-income students, while 1 in 4 students are from minority groups.