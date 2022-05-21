'I never looked back' — LPS Superintendent Steve Joel closing the book on final school year

On July 1, long after the last school bells have gone silent, Steve Joel won't roll up to the Lincoln Public Schools headquarters and take the elevator to his third-floor corner office overlooking O Street.

He'll be at the gym at 8:15 sharp for his morning workout.

Chalk it up to the perks of retirement for the outgoing superintendent who is entering his final days at the helm of a district he’s helped steer for the past 12 years.

“At 5:30 in the morning, it’s too crowded,” said Joel, an early bird by nature. “(8:15) is the perfect time (to work out).”

And for Joel, now is also the perfect time to close the book on a 40-plus-year career in education that included stops in Kansas and then Grand Island, Beatrice and finally Lincoln. To take life a little easier — whether that’s making room for a trip with his wife, hanging out with his grandchildren or just showing up to the gym late.

The last few weeks have gone by in a blur.

“Everything I’m doing right now, I’m treating it (like) it's the last time I’m doing it,” Joel said last week during a visit to Mickle Middle School. “I try to get there a little bit early, try to stay a little bit late, try to talk to as many people as I can talk to.”

It’s about that final thank you, he says, not to him and his service, but to the district, for allowing him the opportunity to lead its schools since he was hired in 2010. To be a part of what LPS represents.

“There’s some sadness, you know,” he said, “that it’s coming to an end.”

* * *

He calls them pivot points.

Moments when your life changes direction. When someone taps you on the shoulder at the right time.

Like when Steve Joel of Long Island, New York, showed up at Doane College, a freshman on a football scholarship.

“I was a fish out of water,” he said. “My accent was so bad that when they did freshman orientation, I and three or four of the guys from the East Coast had to take remedial speech classes.”

He loved history but didn’t know what to do with it. So his adviser recommended he head over to Crete High School. There was a history teacher there — Larry Starr. Maybe Joel could observe him, the adviser said, see if teaching was for him.

When he showed up, Starr pointed out a group of young men sitting in the back. He was having trouble connecting with the students and wondered if Joel — a young guy like them — could crack their shell.

“I just sat down with them, and we’re starting to talk,” Joel said.

A pivot point.

He went back to his adviser, declared his major in history education.

But he wasn’t without doubts. In his first year at Doane — a college kid with long hair — he gave up playing in a postseason football game and hitched a ride to New York out of homesickness.

He thought about staying home — being a cop in the New York Police Department like his dad and uncles — but he had a change of heart.

Teaching was pulling him back to Nebraska.

So he returned to Crete, finished college, student-taught at Norris. Applied at LPS, but got turned down.

Then he angled for a high school social studies teaching position in Wilber and got the job.

His dad thought Joel would want to come back to the East Coast, become a sergeant in the force — a bachelor’s degree guaranteed as much. What wasn’t appealing about that, his dad wondered?

“I just wanted to try teaching,” Joel said. “And so I did, and I never looked back.”

* * *

Ed Kelley was an old-school guy, the chain-smoking assistant professor in secondary education and administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

When you sat outside his office — as Joel did back in the 1970s — you could see the smoke drifting under the door.

He was there by chance. Joel was looking to get his driver’s education endorsement — to supplement his teaching income — but the person who signed off on the papers was out. So a friend recommended he go to Kelley.

“And he says to me, ‘I’m not interested,’” Joel said. “We don’t need more teachers. We need leaders.”

Kelley went back into his smoke-filled office, only to emerge a few minutes later with a proposal.

“Six o’clock tonight … Duffy’s Tavern.”

So Joel showed up at the O Street bar — along with a few other people looking to enter graduate school. Kelley said he’d sign the driver’s ed papers under one condition: Joel had to enroll in an educational leadership course.

“It was the best class I ever took,” he said. “I told my wife, I said, this leadership thing? I really like it.”

Joel would go on to earn his master’s degree in educational administration at UNL — Kelley was his academic adviser — and become the junior high principal in Wilber.

He later took a principalship in Kansas and got his first shot as a superintendent in Chase, a town where oil flowed freely but money didn’t.

Eventually, he made his way back to Nebraska — to Beatrice, where he helped the district push a crucial bond issue across the finish line, and then Grand Island, where he helped a community come to grips with an immigration raid in 2006 that separated some students from their parents.

“I just remember his response and him mobilizing staff so no kid was left unattended,” said Jennifer Worthington, who served on the Grand Island Public Schools board at the time. “To him, it wasn’t a political issue, it was a matter of let’s take care of these kids.”

Worthington said Joel was instrumental in starting Grand Island’s career pathways program, too.

“He was a very dynamic leader,” she said.

Then in 2009, another pivot point.

The superintendent position opened at Lincoln Public Schools, a district Joel remembers being renowned for its excellence, its one-community, one-district ethos.

The same district, believe it or not, that had turned down a young social studies teacher all those years ago.

“Somebody asked me: ‘What’s your biggest regret?’

"That I didn’t come when I was 45, because I would’ve enjoyed 10 more years here.”

* * *

When longtime LPS superintendent Phil Schoo retired in 2004, the district was looking for a superintendent who could help pass a bond issue and move new school projects forward.

The board landed on Susan Gourley, a superintendent in Washington state, and she did what she was hired to do: Voters approved a $250 million bond issue in 2006. Gourley left after six years at LPS, and now the board was looking for continuity.

It landed on Joel, a veteran of the Nebraska educational scene.

Other school districts are typically “in a churn of leadership,” said longtime board member Ed Zimmer, who was on the board when Joel was hired and helped him transition into the role.

“That’s not been Lincoln’s situation,” he said.

Zimmer knew Joel as a strong advocate for students and schools in Grand Island and soon discovered that when he came to Lincoln, “he was absolutely our guy.”

“I found very quickly he transferred his loyalty absolutely over to Lincoln,” Zimmer recalled. “He was very interested in knowing the board, knowing the individuals, knowing his key leadership team. He spent time with each of us.”

Joel’s tenure was perhaps defined mostly by his response to crises: The district office fire in 2011, the purple penguin controversy — when training materials at LPS concerning gender identity came under scrutiny — and finally the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think probably all superintendents are marked by crisis,” Zimmer said. “That’s the life they lead. Steve really shines in it.”

Marilyn Moore, associate superintendent of instruction at LPS for 25 years, including the last two under Joel, characterizes her former boss in two ways: high-energy and mission-driven.

“He just goes,” she said.

While part of his legacy will be his response to events, Joel also moved the needle on diversity and equity, according to Moore, and stood behind LPS’ “All Means All" motto with fidelity.

“There is no doubt that he puts each student, every student, all students at the top of his list of what he thinks about when he thinks about decisions,” she said.

In Joel’s view, introducing strategic planning to the district when he first arrived will be one of his lasting imprints. Two bonds, new schools and focus programs and The Career Academy, too.

But he leaves in a different environment than when he arrived. Education has turned particularly divisive the past 2½ years, with fights over pandemic restrictions and questions about curriculum.

There will be hundreds of superintendents new to their district next year, Joel pointed out, including his successor, Paul Gausman.

He maintains this is the right time to retire — he’s 66 — even if he feels a sense that he could do just a little bit more.

“I feel like the district’s in much better shape,” he said.

Moore said education leaders have a sense when the moment, the year, is right to move on.

“I think that’s his sense; that this is the right time.”

* * *

He’s on the phone as he ambles into Mickle Middle School. The buzz about the upcoming summer is like a current running through the hallways.

Joel is talking to a fellow superintendent, helping him walk through a problem in his own district.

“I’m happy to do it,” he says.

Just like Ed Kelley, Joel himself has become a mentor and cultivator of leaders. He’s done superintendent consulting work and served on national organizations.

“That development of leaders is something that is special about him,” Worthington said.

It’s work that he hopes to continue in retirement, to keep him busy. He and his wife also have five grandkids to keep them occupied, too.

Tom Osborne even asked him to serve on the statewide TeamMates board.

During last week’s visit to Mickle, Joel — accompanied by Principal Jason Shanahan — visited a social academic instruction group for students who’ve been identified as having strengths ready to be developed.

He also swung by the school gym, where some students were playing spike ball. Joel gave it a shot.

“They waxed me,” he said afterward.

Joel himself returned to the classroom as a teacher this year, filling in along with other district administrators as LPS grappled with a lack of substitutes.

Much has changed since he was teaching social studies in Wilber. Lesson plans, discipline, technology; it’s all different now.

“You've just got to be a special person to be a teacher.”

And the same could be said of a leader, especially a superintendent like Joel, who after closing the book on another school year won’t stop moving.

He’ll be at the gym at 8:15 sharp.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

