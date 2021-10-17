'I feel very blessed' — New Lincoln Pius X principal hits the ground running

Terry Kathol's journey in education began with a question.

A question — posed by a priest when Kathol was a student himself at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Hartington — that was about the future.

"How do we know what we're supposed to be?"

You need to pray, Kathol realized. To have a conversation with God. To discover what your calling is.

It took a few years for Kathol to discover what exactly his calling would be. He moved on from Holy Trinity and enrolled at Hartington Cedar Catholic High School, where, one day, as he sat in class, the answer arrived.

"It's just like, 'Teacher!'" said Kathol, a northeast Nebraska native. "It's just one of those things that came to me I guess."

Kathol's calling to education took him to the University of South Dakota, where he earned a degree in history education, and then back to Holy Trinity and Cedar Catholic, where he taught history. He earned his master's in education administration from Wayne State and later became the principal of the two schools.

And now that calling has led him to Lincoln Pius X High School, where Kathol is in his first year as principal of the city's only Catholic high school.