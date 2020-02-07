Husker volleyball fans may get parking garage near Devaney

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved paying $5 million more for a new track and field complex north of the Devaney Sports Center.
Construction on the $16.5 million facility is slated to start next month, and Husker track and field athletes are expected to move from Ed Weir Stadium to their new home for the 2021 outdoor season.
The additional funds, which will enhance amenities for athletes and competition areas so that the new complex can host major meets, will be paid for through private donations.
But as work on the new track is ramping up this summer and fall, Regent Howard Hawks pointed out a loss of parking for fans attending events at Devaney.
"Volleyball is one of our most important sports ... where we have high-level competitive capabilities," Hawks said. "I would urge, if we approve this, that we expect as a board a follow-up at our next meeting or two on what are we really going to do about volleyball parking."
Chancellor Ronnie Green said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is finalizing plans to shift parking directly to the east of Devaney, which is now a vacant lot on Nebraska Innovation Campus.
In the future, Green added, parking on the site, which is also used for fans attending Lincoln Stars hockey games, could become permanent.
"We think there is a high probability that would be converted to garage parking," Green said.
Early plans for Innovation Campus showed multiple parking structures throughout the 250-acre site on the former State Fairgrounds, but surface parking is the only option now available.
The board approved expanding the budget for the new track on a 6-2 vote.
Regent Paul Kinney of Amherst said he was concerned about adding $5 million more to the project without the final plans in place. Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus also voted against increasing the scope of the project.
The Athletic Department is moving the track and field complex to make way for a $155 million athletic facility, which will house the Nebraska football team, among other things.
In other business:
* Pillen succeeded Tim Clare of Lincoln as chairman of the board for 2020. Kinney, who was elected vice chairman, will serve as chairman next year.
* Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, in his final annual address to regents, said he believes the relationship between NU and the Legislature is "better than I have ever seen it."
"The university, I'm going to be honest with you, is not just on the verge, you are on a pinnacle where, literally, the sky is the limit," Scheer said.
He also indicated there is broad support among lawmakers for a $2.6 billion public-private partnership for facilities at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
* Nebraska Hall on the UNL campus will become home to a new data center and institutional research division. The $5.1 million renovation of the second and third floors of Nebraska Hall East, which will open in December, will be paid for through deferred maintenance funds provided through a state appropriation.
