Husker volleyball fans may get parking garage near Devaney

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved paying $5 million more for a new track and field complex north of the Devaney Sports Center.

Construction on the $16.5 million facility is slated to start next month, and Husker track and field athletes are expected to move from Ed Weir Stadium to their new home for the 2021 outdoor season.

The additional funds, which will enhance amenities for athletes and competition areas so that the new complex can host major meets, will be paid for through private donations.

But as work on the new track is ramping up this summer and fall, Regent Howard Hawks pointed out a loss of parking for fans attending events at Devaney.

"Volleyball is one of our most important sports ... where we have high-level competitive capabilities," Hawks said. "I would urge, if we approve this, that we expect as a board a follow-up at our next meeting or two on what are we really going to do about volleyball parking."

Chancellor Ronnie Green said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is finalizing plans to shift parking directly to the east of Devaney, which is now a vacant lot on Nebraska Innovation Campus.