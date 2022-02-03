Hunter-Pirtle, Uhing among LPS administrators retiring

With February's arrival, comes the yearly round of retirement announcements at Lincoln Public Schools.

Pat Hunter-Pirtle, director of secondary education, and Russ Uhing, director of student services, are among three administrators and four principals who will step down at the end of June, the district announced Thursday.

The four principals retiring are: Chris Deibler, Pound Middle School; Tim Muggy, Holmes Elementary School; Teri Nelson, Kahoa Elementary; and Randy Oltman, Wysong Elementary. Vicki Schulenberg, supervisor of elementary personnel services, is also stepping down.

Hunter-Pirtle, who got his start at LPS as a teacher at Mickle Middle School in 1978, went on to serve as principal at Lincoln Southeast High School. In 2012, he took over as director of secondary education, overseeing the district's middle and high schools.

Uhing began his career teaching at Lincoln High School, where he would go on to be an instructional coordinator and associate principal. Uhing also coached boys basketball, leading the Links to the 2003 state title. He's served as director of student services since 2011.

Deibler, who joined LPS in 1986, has served as Pound's principal since 1997, making him the longest-tenured principal at the same school. He was previously a teacher and associate principal at Lefler Middle School.

The longest-serving of the outgoing principals is Muggy, a former principal at Brownell, Meadow Lane and Roper elementary schools who has been with the district for over 40 years. He stepped in the Holmes role in 2019 after a brief stint as the district's director of elementary education.

Nelson is a former school psychologist who got her start at LPS in 1991. She went on to serve as assistant principal at Kooser Elementary before going to Kahoa in 2015.

Wysong's Oltman started as a teacher at Fredstrom Elementary in 1990. From 1997-2007 he served in a variety of roles at Humann Elementary, including principal. He took the top job at Wysong, the district's newest elementary school, when it opened in 2016.

Schulenberg is wrapping up her 40-year career at LPS, which has included stops as a teacher and principal at Fredstrom.

Administrators typically announce their retirement plans in February. Superintendent Steve Joel announced in September he would retire at the end of the school year as well.

