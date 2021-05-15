Howard Wiegers, father of UNL's Fisheries and Wildlife program, dies at 105

Howard Wiegers was the father of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Fisheries and Wildlife program, and he was a father figure to some of his students, too.

As an adviser at UNL in the 1970s and '80s, he traveled across Nebraska to meet students and their families to help them adapt to the college experience. Advisees usually received letters from Wiegers, and he always made time for students.

He advised them on their career, personal life and classes. Wiegers didn't tell them how to solve their problems directly, instead asking questions and pushing them to find the answer themselves.

"On any given day, there could be a mix of people eating lunch with Howard just shooting the breeze," former student Tom Christiansen said. "And he always had some wisdom to impart. But usually it was just casual conversation, nothing too heavy."

After he retired in 1986, people still kept in touch. On milestone birthdays — such as his 100th — he received dozens of cards wishing him well.

“It’s a real testament to him,” former executive assistant Jeanne Andelt said. "How many people still keep in touch with a professor 20, 30 or 40 years later? That doesn’t happen a lot.”