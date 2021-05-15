Howard Wiegers, father of UNL's Fisheries and Wildlife program, dies at 105

Howard Wiegers was the father of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Fisheries and Wildlife program, and he was a father figure to some of his students, too.
As an adviser at UNL in the 1970s and '80s, he traveled across Nebraska to meet students and their families to help them adapt to the college experience. Advisees usually received letters from Wiegers, and he always made time for students.
He advised them on their career, personal life and classes. Wiegers didn't tell them how to solve their problems directly, instead asking questions and pushing them to find the answer themselves.
"On any given day, there could be a mix of people eating lunch with Howard just shooting the breeze," former student Tom Christiansen said. "And he always had some wisdom to impart. But usually it was just casual conversation, nothing too heavy."
After he retired in 1986, people still kept in touch. On milestone birthdays — such as his 100th — he received dozens of cards wishing him well.
“It’s a real testament to him,” former executive assistant Jeanne Andelt said. "How many people still keep in touch with a professor 20, 30 or 40 years later? That doesn’t happen a lot.”
Wiegers died April 24 at age 105.
Former student Ben Schole said Wiegers leaves a legacy of human connection.
“His love for the land and his students still stirs within us,” he said.
Wiegers was born on his family's farm in western Nebraska and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UNL’s College of Agriculture. After working at Lockheed during World War II, he studied at the California Institute of Technology and the University of Utah and earned a master’s degree at UNL.
He became a professor of poultry science at UNL in 1949 and also served as an adviser. For several years, Wiegers led students on the “Boundary Waters Canoe Trip” on the border between Minnesota and Canada as part of a summer wilderness class. Together, the group had to survive off the land.
"The trip was partly vacation, partly a lesson in wildlife studies and ecology, and partly a personal growth experience," Wiegers once told Nebraska Today.
Schole, who went on the trip, said it was somehow still fun despite the poor weather.
“Fishing wasn't good those rainy days a lot of times, and some mosquitoes were so bad (that) we had to wear nets,” he said. “And yet we had a tremendous time.”
In addition to developing relationships with students, Wiegers also pushed to develop a wildlife program at UNL. After Ron Case joined the faculty as the first wildlife professor, the university hired several biologists and started a fish and wildlife research unit in the '90s, which Case said was a remarkable achievement and thanks in large part to Wiegers' efforts.
The Wildlife Club’s annual award was named after him, and he has two scholarships in his honor, including the Howard Wiegers Student Travel Support Fund that helps students learn outside the classroom.
Case said Wiegers was a mentor and a remarkable man who touched hundreds of students’ lives.
“He just had a knack for human relations-type things and bringing students into wildlife and letting them know the importance of dealing with people,” Case said.
Though he retired years ago, Wiegers’ passion for people remained. He connected with the people who took care of him at his nursing home, remembering where they were from and details about their families.
“He knew them as a friend,” Andelt said.
A service for Wiegers will be held at First United Methodist Church in July. People are encouraged to donate to the Howard Wiegers Student Travel Support Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation or donate to First United Methodist Church in Lincoln.
“To me, he’s like my grandfather, like having an extra grandparent,” Andelt said. “Someone you know you could always talk to, someone you know that would do anything for you if you needed anything, always wanted the very best for you. You couldn’t ask for a better friend and such a wonderful listener.”
