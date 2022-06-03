How much does it cost to open a school? Early LPS budget forecast gives insight

Following two straight years of cuts at Lincoln Public Schools, modest budget growth appears on the horizon as the district prepares to open two new schools this fall.

That's according to early projections for the 2022-2023 general fund budget, which show a more stable year ahead in which departments were not asked to make cuts. There are new expenses, however, that the district will have to account for, including salary hikes for teachers and opening new schools.

An estimated $5 million is needed to bring Lincoln Northwest High School and Robinson Elementary into operation this fall. Some of that money will also fund startup costs at Standing Bear High School, which will open a year later.

Although details are still preliminary, LPS is expecting to see about a $10 million increase in available revenue to $487 million next year based largely on 3.4% growth in property values across the district.

Last year, a total revaluation of property in Lancaster County drastically bolstered revenue by $32 million. The district opted to funnel $15.2 million into its cash reserve, funds it uses to manage year-to-year revenue swings.

The district is expected to dip slightly into those savings this year, although not as much as it did two years ago when it drew out $14 million.

State aid, the district's other main revenue source, is forecast to drop slightly from $116 million to $114 million, continuing a trend of reduced allocations since it peaked in 2018-19 at $146.7 million.

As state aid plummeted and the pandemic created volatility, LPS asked departments to slash their budgets by about 5% over the last two years to keep total spending relatively flat. Last year, the district's budget grew by only 0.5%.

The district did not ask departments to make cuts this time around, but that doesn't mean reductions are out of the question. Some individual schools may experience staff reductions based on factors such as enrollment.

"We are going to be able to support a modest-growth budget this next year, which is important because we have the pressure from the salary and benefit increases and then we also have the new schools to open," said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs.

About $19 million is expected to be needed for salary and benefit increases after teachers negotiated a 4.11% increase.

Meanwhile, about $5 million is needed to open Robinson and Northwest this year as well as to pay for some planning expenses at Standing Bear.

New schools always have a two-year startup budget: the planning year before a school opens and then the year it becomes operational.

The startup budget typically pays for supplies, equipment and the salaries of the school's administrative team. Last year, LPS set aside $2.7 million for Northwest and $530,000 for Robinson.

LPS uses a points system based on enrollment and other factors to allocate staffing across the district, including the two schools set to open this fall.

Just how many new employees are needed will be outlined in the proposed budget when it's released later this month. The staffing needs at Northwest may be lower than originally expected since the school will not have a senior class in its first year.

New schools are accounted for in the state-aid formula, which calculates a district's needs and resources to determine allocations. LPS will receive about $3.7 million for opening new schools.

Board member Kathy Danek, who chairs the finance committee, said the forecast shows a less volatile budget year ahead.

While pandemic volatility is diminishing, Danek is carefully watching enrollment trends and how the district transitions out of using its millions in coronavirus relief money.

About $61.4 million was distributed to LPS in a final wave of COVID aid last year, but it must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024. While the pool of money is separate from the general fund, it's helped keep LPS operating smoothly, Danek said.

Board president Don Mayhew, who also serves on the finance committee, said the big challenge for the district is when valuations go up, state aid goes down.

"It's a really flawed system not to have predictable state-aid numbers," he said.

Enrollment, a major component of the state-aid calculation, increased slightly at LPS last year following pandemic-induced declines, but it's unclear if that trend will continue.

Officials also plan on reinstating some funding that was cut in recent years, including about $3.5 million for operational needs, like technology and curriculum purchases.

The more stable budget picture may be good news for students hoping to participate in bowling and girls wrestling. LPS said it would review the viability of adding the two sports recently sanctioned by the NSAA, but it remains unclear if there is indeed room for them in the budget.

The proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year is expected to be unveiled at a work session before the board's regular meeting June 28.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

