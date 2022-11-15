How LPS prepares a staple of chili season: warm, homemade cinnamon rolls

If the frigid November weather didn't make it clear, the delectable smells wafting from the Lincoln Northeast High School kitchen Monday most certainly did: Chili-and-cinnamon roll season is back.

At Northeast — one of seven Lincoln Public Schools central kitchens — that means preparing hundreds of warm, homemade cinnamon rolls by hand before they're shipped to other schools.

Paired with a warm cup of chili, it's the perfect lunch for a cold, fall day, said Andrew Ashelford, director of nutrition services.

"It's a popular item," he said. "Having the smell of fresh-baked cinnamon rolls in the kitchens is something that gets the kids talking throughout the day and makes them excited for lunch."

Like many of the items on the school menu, cinnamon rolls are made from scratch using fresh ingredients at central kitchens at Lux, Scott, Schoo and Moore middle schools and North Star, Northeast and Southwest high schools. Then they're shipped to every school across the city.

It's a method that's not only more efficient and saves money, but ensures consistency, Ashelford said.

"If you go to a school, anywhere you go, we want the product to be the same," he said.

The process starts in the warehouse where ingredients — such as flour and yeast — are stored and then shipped to schools.

But the real magic happens in the kitchen.

There, the dough is prepared in industrial mixers and then stretched, coated with cinnamon, rolled and cut into individual rolls.

They're then placed on trays 54 at a time and popped into a proofer, which accelerates the dough-rising process, before they go into the oven.

"It's very hard work," said Veronica Perez, Northeast's head baker.

Perez and her staff typically make 60 trays — well more than 3,000 cinnamon rolls — about every three weeks when they're on the menu.

Once they're baked, they sit out to cool, then go into the refrigerator, or a freezer if stored for longer. The finishing kitchens will then warm them up for lunch.

Being able to prepare a variety of fresh food — like cinnamon rolls — for students is something baking assistant Andrea Hansen enjoys about her job.

"It's different every day," she said.

The cinnamon rolls are healthier than some you might find elsewhere because they meet federal whole-grain standards. The central kitchens also prepare other fresh food, like taco meat and turkey.

"Obviously, when you can control the ingredients, it's definitely going to be healthier," Ashelford said.

It also helps when you have workers like Perez overseeing the process.

"She definitely takes pride in her cinnamon rolls," Ashelford said.

Perez moved to the U.S. more than 30 years ago and joined LPS in 2009 working in the kitchen. She soon discovered she liked baking and the "fun recipes" you could make, even though she wasn't an experienced baker.

"Growing up in Mexico, we didn't have ovens, so we just cooked," she said.

As head baker, a job she's held for more than 10 years, Perez oversees ordering supplies and the baking process, ensuring students have a delicious meal.

Including Tuesday, when a favorite will be on the menu — chili and cinnamon rolls.