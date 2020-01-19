How do you shrink a high school? Challenges of smaller schools include design, enrollment boundaries

In a few short years, Marissa Ayotte could be looking at a long commute to get her now 10-year-old son from their home near 70th Street and Rokeby Road in southeast Lincoln to a very crowded East High School near 70th and A streets.

So she’s hopeful voters will approve a $290 million bond issue for Lincoln Public Schools, which would use $135 million to build two new high schools in the southeast and northwest edges of town — the southeast one significantly closer to Ayotte’s home.

“It’s almost seven miles (to East),” she said. “In a town like Lincoln, that seems ridiculous. I just think this part of town grew and all the sorts of things you’d expect aren’t here yet and a school is one of them.”

Two new high schools are the most high-profile of the projects LPS is planning as part of the $290 million bond issue, the subject of a Feb. 11 special mail-in election.

Overcrowding convinced the school board of the need: Enrollment exceeds 2,000 at five of the six LPS high schools and two have more than 2,300 students. City growth predictions that show significant residential development in both the north and south ends of the city convinced the board one additional high school wouldn’t be sufficient.