How do you shrink a high school? Challenges of smaller schools include design, enrollment boundaries

In a few short years, Marissa Ayotte could be looking at a long commute to get her now 10-year-old son from their home near 70th Street and Rokeby Road in southeast Lincoln to a very crowded East High School near 70th and A streets.
So she’s hopeful voters will approve a $290 million bond issue for Lincoln Public Schools, which would use $135 million to build two new high schools in the southeast and northwest edges of town — the southeast one significantly closer to Ayotte’s home.
“It’s almost seven miles (to East),” she said. “In a town like Lincoln, that seems ridiculous. I just think this part of town grew and all the sorts of things you’d expect aren’t here yet and a school is one of them.”
Two new high schools are the most high-profile of the projects LPS is planning as part of the $290 million bond issue, the subject of a Feb. 11 special mail-in election.
Overcrowding convinced the school board of the need: Enrollment exceeds 2,000 at five of the six LPS high schools and two have more than 2,300 students. City growth predictions that show significant residential development in both the north and south ends of the city convinced the board one additional high school wouldn’t be sufficient.
Knowing it couldn’t afford two full-size high schools, the board opted for something new: two high schools that will accommodate half as many students as the existing high schools but will be built so they can easily be expanded to hold 2,000 students.
If the bond issue passes, the district will build one school on land it is buying along Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets near I-80, where growth is predicted to continue and where barriers such as the airport, I-80 and U.S. 34 present significant challenges. The school would open in 2022.
The second school, slated to open the following year, will be built on land the district is buying along 70th Street and Saltillo Road near the planned South Beltway, where residential development is booming. It would open in 2023.
Twenty years ago, when voters approved a $100 million bond issue to build North Star and Southwest high schools, the community had little enthusiasm for anything other than full-sized high schools, said Dennis Van Horn, the now-retired associate superintendent who oversaw the schools' construction.
That seems to have changed.
“There seems to be, within the community and the school board, a willingness to look at a little bit of a different model,” he said. “I think it’s healthy.”
It’s also complicated.
How does LPS build a school for 1,000 students with the expectation that one day twice that many students will be walking the halls? And how does it keep enrollment to half that of traditional high schools for several years with an open-enrollment policy, especially in parts of town where new rooftops are popping up like dandelions?
In terms of design, it’s not as simple as building a school half the size of existing schools, said LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.
A full-sized school for 2,000 students would be about 360,000 square feet, Wieskamp said, and while half that would be 180,000 square feet, the proposed smaller high schools will be more like 230,000 square feet.
Hallways and main entrances will be built to accommodate 2,000 students because it would be difficult to enlarge them later — and avoiding a traffic jam at the front doors five minutes before the first bell and accommodating the surge of humanity heading from one class to another requires more space for 2,000 kids than for 1,000.
Other core areas that will need to be built for 2,000 students right away: The swimming pool, auditorium, kitchen and performance gym.
That means an eight-lane pool, and a kitchen that could prepare enough food for 2,000 students. It means an auditorium that seats between 700 to 900 people and performance gyms to accommodate 2,500-2,800 spectators and athletes. The performance gym also creates needed space for P.E. classes, Wieskamp said.
Other "core" areas could possibly be expanded later: the cafeteria, library, administration offices and additional gyms, weight rooms and wrestling areas.
The trick, Wieskamp said, will be figuring out how to design the building so that such areas can be expanded easily and without construction projects all over the school.
“That’s the kind of mentality we’ve challenged our design team to look at, how we accommodate kids now and not put us in a real awkward predicament (when we need to expand),” he said.
The smaller high schools will be built with only enough classrooms for 1,000 students — about 50 classrooms, including general classrooms, science labs, art, industrial technology and music rooms, he said. Additional classroom wings would be added later.
The other challenge: figuring out attendance boundaries and keeping enrollment growth steady — and limited to about 1,000 students until the district can float its next bond issue — at least seven years, assuming growth continues.
“That’s probably the $120 million question,” Wieskamp said.
Both Southwest and North Star opened with more than 1,000 students. Within five years, Southwest’s enrollment had topped 1,900 and North Star’s was close to 1,800.
Superintendent Steve Joel said officials are projecting 500-600 students the first year at the new schools, though the district has yet to seriously study the issue.
They’ll do surveys and meet with families once construction begins in an effort to get a better handle on registration. It’s possible district officials might limit enrollment to lower grades, he said.
“There’s a lot of unknowns,” he said. “All we can do is plan like we always plan. I’m confident we’ll have a good plan to present.”
The district remains committed to its long-standing open-enrollment policy, which allows students to attend any high school, Joel said. That’s likely to be even more important as the district embeds new focus programs in the high schools.
More than 500 students from other high school attendance areas came to Southwest when it opened, though more than 450 students in the new Southwest boundaries chose a different high school. More than 180 students came from other high school attendance areas to North Star the first year; 75 students in the North Star area transferred out.
The number of students transferring in and out of the new schools diminished over time. Districtwide, about 30% of high school students attend schools outside their home attendance areas, according to officials.
Van Horn said the newness wears off after a few years.
“I think everybody is going to have to be patient with the process,” he said. “I think it will all balance itself out and I firmly believe the plan is a solid plan.”
LPS officials stressed they haven’t delved deeply into the attendance area question, though they’ll make the decision a year before the schools open.
In the past, school board members tried to make sure all attendance boundaries included areas on the edges of the city, so they could continue to grow, Wieskamp said. That will be harder to do with more of them.
The northwest school site is in Lincoln High’s attendance area, though it is on the southern edge of Air Park and those students live in the North Star district and would likely attend the new school.
Seth Derner, who lives in Fallbrook — on the north side of U.S. 34 — said when his children are ready for high school they’ll probably go to North Star, though he and others in and around the Fallbrook area are relieved a new high school will ease overcrowding there.
The southeast site is near the southern end of the East High district and could draw students from the Moore Middle School attendance area, which now encompasses parts of the East, Southeast and Southwest districts.
Ayotte said she's glad the district planned for expansion of the new schools, because she worries they will fill up fast, given all the houses going up around them.
“I can hear, right now, construction workers building houses just down the street from us,” she said.
