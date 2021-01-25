Home-school students ask state of Nebraska to let them join public school activities

"What you do from 4-8 (p.m.) is a reward for what you do from 8 (a.m.)-4 (p.m.)," Bellar told the committee.

Bellar also said the NSAA feared the bill would result in parents from larger school districts pulling their students out of one school, enrolling them in home school and sending them to another school within the district to play sports.

He said the organization fielded "hundreds" of phone calls last fall from parents asking if that was possible after Omaha Public Schools suspended fall sports due to the coronavirus.

Jon Cerny, superintendent of Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools, said LB210 would encourage students to drop out if they were in danger of becoming academically ineligible and would lead to inequities in how discipline for violations of school rules could be applied.

"The bill could end up reducing high school activities in Nebraska to no more than club sports, with no required school affiliation to participate," Cerny said.

The Education Committee did not take any action on the bill Monday, the first day of committee hearings in the 107th Legislature.

Micah Shade urged the committee to move the bill onto the floor for debate, saying he believed it created more opportunities for Nebraska students.