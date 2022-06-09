 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hoffman will return to NWU as vice president for student life

Erin Hoffman will return to her alma mater to become Nebraska Wesleyan University's vice president for student life, the liberal arts university announced on Wednesday.

Hoffman, a 2003 graduate of NWU, has spent the last 15 years in student life roles at Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois, including serving as associate dean of students since 2018.

At NWU, she will oversee student life areas including athletics, career services, student health and counseling, student engagement and residential education.

Hoffman will succeed Sarah Kelen, who will return to teaching in NWU's English department after serving four years in the vice president for student life position.

Hoffman holds a bachelor of science in business-sociology from NWU, a master's in higher education administration from the University of Denver, and a Doctor of Philosophy in policy studies in urban education from the University of Illinois-Chicago.

She will start at NWU in July.

Erin Hoffman

Erin Hoffman

 Courtesy photo
