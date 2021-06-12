'His spirit will live on' -- Scholarship honoring late Lincoln High grad will help Native students go to college

The scholarship, offered through the LPS Foundation, will offer $500 each year to a graduating Native high school student in Lincoln, with first preference given to applicants from Lincoln High who belong to the Ponca Tribe.

"My hope is that Montoya's dream of mentoring Ponca/Native American students will be actualized," Epstein said. "His spirit will live on through this scholarship."

Epstein started mentoring Laravie as a way to pay it forward to Laravie's mother, a nurse who had taken care of his mother for eight years at an assisted-living center. His background in special education and working with children made the mentorship a perfect way to show his gratitude to Hoffman, a single mother.

"I owe so much to Mr. Epstein," Hoffman said. "To do this on top of everything else, he's just the most down-to-earth guy I know."

The scholarship is renewable for three years and can go toward tuition, books and other costs students accrue, said Gary Reber with the LPS Foundation. There are no academic requirements, and it's not limited to students in a specific major, either.