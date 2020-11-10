High-tech features, remote access on display in new SCC health sciences building

When it opens in January, Southeast Community College’s $25 million health sciences building will be physically located in Lincoln, but it will exist across the college’s 15-county service area.
Packed with high-tech simulation labs, mock operating rooms and model dental offices, the 82,000-square-foot facility is designed as a draw for future health care workers seeking in-demand jobs such as skilled nursing and respiratory therapy.
But a bevy of cameras, microphones and screens placed strategically throughout the facility at 8800 O St. will also connect the state-of-the-art classrooms to students at SCC’s satellite learning centers in places such as Hebron, Wahoo or York.
“Our goal is to keep people in their communities,” said Jill Sand, the dean of SCC’s 16 health sciences education programs. “Students migrate to Lincoln to go to school, and they say ‘Oh, I’ll go back to my hometown,’ but then they never do.”
For example, while SCC students polish their skills in a shiny, new radiology lab on the health science building’s first floor, classmates could be watching and listening from the learning center in Falls City, Sand explained.
Then, when a mobile camera unit comes to Falls City, which like other learning centers SCC has built in recent years has room for medical simulations, the students can record themselves performing the same skill and send it directly to their instructor for feedback.
“It all makes health sciences education more accessible,” Sand said.
And the design of the building, with windows peering into learning spaces and lots of areas for interaction, is part of a concerted effort to tear down the silos between various health care fields, Sand added, and promote an interdisciplinary approach.
Improving the quality of the health sciences education SCC can offer, as well as expanding access to students where they are, has been a long-sought goal of the college's leaders.
The health sciences building was initially part of a $369 million bond issue soundly defeated in 2016 by voters that also would have paid for major renovations to SCC’s campuses in Beatrice and Milford.
After the bond issue was rejected, SCC’s board approved a plan to rearrange its existing tax levy to pay for a series of smaller projects, including a new academic building in Beatrice and a diesel technology building in Milford.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, President Paul Illich said the new building was “a powerful reminder of the strength of the democratic process,” where elected SCC board members used their positions to address a workforce shortage in the region and expand access to a college education.
SCC anticipates the new building will help it grow its health sciences programs by 5-10% annually over the next decade as it seeks to meet a growing workforce demand in Nebraska.
"Nebraska's community colleges are uniquely positioned to address this barrier to Nebraska's economic growth," he said. "I believe — I have no doubt — this will be one of the highest-quality health care teaching facilities in the country."
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, a graduate of Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York, called the new building a "masterpiece" and "a game-changer" in addressing a workforce need in Southeast Nebraska.
SCC Board Chairwoman Nancy Seim, following a tradition she started when the college celebrated the "topping out" earlier in construction, adapted "Oh, the Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss for the occasion during her remarks.
"You'll move mountains! You're off to great places. Today is your day," Seim said. "Your mountain is waiting, SCC, so get on your way."
