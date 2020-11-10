High-tech features, remote access on display in new SCC health sciences building

When it opens in January, Southeast Community College’s $25 million health sciences building will be physically located in Lincoln, but it will exist across the college’s 15-county service area.

Packed with high-tech simulation labs, mock operating rooms and model dental offices, the 82,000-square-foot facility is designed as a draw for future health care workers seeking in-demand jobs such as skilled nursing and respiratory therapy.

But a bevy of cameras, microphones and screens placed strategically throughout the facility at 8800 O St. will also connect the state-of-the-art classrooms to students at SCC’s satellite learning centers in places such as Hebron, Wahoo or York.

“Our goal is to keep people in their communities,” said Jill Sand, the dean of SCC’s 16 health sciences education programs. “Students migrate to Lincoln to go to school, and they say ‘Oh, I’ll go back to my hometown,’ but then they never do.”

For example, while SCC students polish their skills in a shiny, new radiology lab on the health science building’s first floor, classmates could be watching and listening from the learning center in Falls City, Sand explained.