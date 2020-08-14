High school students: It's weird, but good to be back in school

They got a significant amount of opposition from parents and teachers who thought it unwise, but — minus about 8,000 remote learners — elementary students came back to school Wednesday along with sixth and ninth graders.

The district shifted to staggered schedules for high school students, which meant that just half the upperclassmen returned Thursday with the seventh and eighth graders.

The other half — which included Jordan, Izzy and Emerie — came back Friday not to the Class A school with more than 2,000 students walking its halls that they remembered, but one more like Class B, with fewer than 1,000 students.

“Classes had, like, eight people in them, which is crazy to think about," Izzy said. "We’re used to at least 30, so it’s just, like, really weird."

Fewer students not only mean classes are smaller and students can sit farther apart, but it also means the halls won’t be as crowded, nor will the lunchroom.

Southwest administrators reduced the number of students at the hexagon-shaped lunch tables in the commons room from eight to six, they’ve added 15 tables in the hallway near the theater and have closer to 390 students than 700 eating lunch at one time, said Principal Mike Gillotti.