You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
High school spring break trips still on at this point
View Comments
editor's pick

High school spring break trips still on at this point

{{featured_button_text}}

So far, the novel coronavirus outbreak hasn’t put a stop to three Lincoln high school trips planned over spring break.

Music groups from Lincoln High are going to Hawaii, those from North Star are going to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Southeast choral students are heading to New York City.

UNL recalls 4 students from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

Lincoln Public Schools officials plan to send messages to families of those students letting them know they’ve been working with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department.

At this point, the messages say, there have been no travel advisories within the United States and no confirmed cases of the virus at any of the school trip destinations. LPS will update families if there are any changes and said parents should make their own decisions regarding travel.

Bryan Health says it has tested for cases of coronavirus

The message also advises students to follow good hygiene practices — frequent hand-washing, covering mouths when coughing — while traveling and noted the Centers for Disease Control says it isn't necessary to wear face masks if you’re not experiencing symptoms.

Spring break for LPS students begins March 9.

UNMC launching clinical trials for experimental coronavirus therapy
Coronavirus outbreak affecting some Lincoln businesses
Education logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News