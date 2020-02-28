High school spring break trips still on at this point

So far, the novel coronavirus outbreak hasn’t put a stop to three Lincoln high school trips planned over spring break.

Music groups from Lincoln High are going to Hawaii, those from North Star are going to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Southeast choral students are heading to New York City.

Lincoln Public Schools officials plan to send messages to families of those students letting them know they’ve been working with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department.

At this point, the messages say, there have been no travel advisories within the United States and no confirmed cases of the virus at any of the school trip destinations. LPS will update families if there are any changes and said parents should make their own decisions regarding travel.

The message also advises students to follow good hygiene practices — frequent hand-washing, covering mouths when coughing — while traveling and noted the Centers for Disease Control says it isn't necessary to wear face masks if you’re not experiencing symptoms.

Spring break for LPS students begins March 9.

