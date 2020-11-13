 Skip to main content
High school football championship games moved out of Memorial Stadium
PREP FOOTBALL

High school football championship games moved out of Memorial Stadium

Sutton vs. Oakland-Craig, 11.26.19

Oakland-Craig football players raise the Class C-2 state championship trophy after defeating Sutton 19-0 at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 26, 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Just as the spots in the state high school football championship games were being decided on Friday night, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced that the title games would not be played in Lincoln.

With coronavirus cases on the increase statewide, the NSAA said finals in 11-man and eight-man classifications would be played on the home field of the higher-seeded team.

Those games, played for years at Memorial Stadium on the week of Thanksgiving, will instead be played Nov. 20.

The decision came hours after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department heightened local restrictions amid the pandemic, including suspending the start of winter sports for Lancaster County high schools through Dec. 7.

The Health Department's directed health measure did not specifically address sports played outdoors, however.

Also Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that if the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients continues to increase, he would tighten restrictions that would include limiting attendance at sporting events to household members only. The likelihood of limited attendance at championship games could be cost-prohibitive for the NSAA, which rents Memorial Stadium for the finals each year.

The six-man championship game will be played as scheduled on Nov. 20 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

