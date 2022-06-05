Help wanted: LPS hosting two interview fairs this summer

School may be out for the summer, but Lincoln Public Schools is already looking to fill a variety of positions for the fall.

The district is hosting interview fairs this summer to fill nearly 150 available positions, which include bus drivers, transportation paraeducators, food service workers and manager trainees, head cooks and bakers and custodians.

The fairs will be held Friday at Pound Middle School and July 15 at Culler Middle School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Those interested can fill out an application and be interviewed on the same day. Candidates can also complete an application in advance at home.lps.org/hr/fair.

The following information is needed to apply:

* Email address, social security number and driver's license.

* At least three references with email addresses so LPS can send a survey following your application.

* Work history, including dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and supervisors' name and email addresses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.