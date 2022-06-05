 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Help wanted: LPS hosting two interview fairs this summer

School may be out for the summer, but Lincoln Public Schools is already looking to fill a variety of positions for the fall.

The district is hosting interview fairs this summer to fill nearly 150 available positions, which include bus drivers, transportation paraeducators, food service workers and manager trainees, head cooks and bakers and custodians.

The fairs will be held Friday at Pound Middle School and July 15 at Culler Middle School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Those interested can fill out an application and be interviewed on the same day. Candidates can also complete an application in advance at home.lps.org/hr/fair.

The following information is needed to apply:

* Email address, social security number and driver's license.

* At least three references with email addresses so LPS can send a survey following your application.

* Work history, including dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and supervisors' name and email addresses.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

