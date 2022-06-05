Help wanted: LPS hosting two interview fairs this summer

School may be out for the summer, but Lincoln Public Schools is already looking to fill a variety of positions for the fall.
The district is hosting interview fairs this summer to fill nearly 150 available positions, which include bus drivers, transportation paraeducators, food service workers and manager trainees, head cooks and bakers and custodians.
The fairs will be held Friday at Pound Middle School and July 15 at Culler Middle School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Those interested can fill out an application and be interviewed on the same day. Candidates can also complete an application in advance at home.lps.org/hr/fair.
The following information is needed to apply:
* Email address, social security number and driver's license.
* At least three references with email addresses so LPS can send a survey following your application.
* Work history, including dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and supervisors' name and email addresses.
Class Acts: Honoring top graduates from Lincoln and Nebraska parochial schools
Adelyn Eskens
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: French Club president. Regents scholarship. 33 ACT. Never gotten a demerit. Owning a very cute cat.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, Journalism and Media Communication.
Parent(s): Mike and Kari Eskens.
Joe Staab
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 4.0 GPA. Varsity football captain. NSAA all-state all-academic football team. State track qualifier. 2x HAC all-academic football team.
My future: UNL, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Curt and Lisa Staab.
Benedict Ringer
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 4.0 for 7 Semesters. Regent Scholar. 4 Time Cor Jesu Recipient at SHAS. Varsity Soccer Starter. Holy Week Missions in Chicago for 3 years.
My future: UNL, Engineering.
Parent(s): Wayne and Mary Ringer.
Kevin M. Pynes
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Lead in school musicals "Crazy for You" and "Pirates of Penzance." 3rd place State Academic Decathlon 2020. Casted as Davy in "Newsies" at Pinewood. Extreme Quarteting winner two years.
My future: Hillsdale College, Experimental Physics.
Parent(s): Dominic and Mary Pynes.
Thomas Kistler
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: ACT of 33. Gold Honor Roll for 4 years. Regents Scholarship to UNL. Writing Resource Center Tutor. Volunteer at Villa Marie School.
My future: UNL, Physical Therapy.
Parent(s): Mark and Erin Kistler.
Harrison Johs
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Rube Goldberg Winner. 34 ACT. Soccer Letter. Regents Scholarship. Academic All-State.
My future: UNL, computer science.
Parent(s): Blaine and Gail Johs.
Kenton Brass
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 32 ACT. Regents Scholarship to UNL. National Honor Society. Student Council for all 4 years. 4.0 for 6 semesters.
My future: UNL, Business.
Parent(s): Stacy Brass and the late Matt Brass.
Jakob Robert Schmit
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 4.0 for High School Career. National Honors Society. NCPA Academic All-State. Creighton Pre-Professional Medical Scholar Program. Creighton Honors Program.
My future: Creighton University, Psychology and Hospital Administration and Policy (pre-med track).
Parent(s): Lee and Cori Schmit.
Max Z. Ivanov
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: State Qualifier Cross Country. Varsity Track. 34 ACT. Medalist in Academic Decathlon Nationals. 4.0 GPA.
My future: South Dakota School of Mines, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Lynette Ivanov.
Alexa J. McInerney
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Outstanding Senior in Mathematics. Knights of Columbus Honor Graduate. 4.0 for Seven Semesters. Regents Scholarship Recipient (UNO, UNL). 33 ACT.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, Psychology.
Parent(s): Lisa and Allen McInerney.
Abigail Vacek
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 35 ACT. Academic all-state cross country and soccer. National Honor Society and Student Council member. Honor Roll (4 years). Varsity soccer starter (4 years).
My future: UNL, Biology.
Parent(s): Kim and Craig Vacek.
Minh H. Vu
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 32 ACT. 4.0 GPA all of high school. Admitted into Raikes School. National Honor Society. Regents Scholarship.
My future: UNL, economics through the Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.
Parent(s): Hai Vu and Dung Huynh.
Kyle Phi Nguyen
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Outstanding Student in AP Physics. National Honor Society. American Math Competitions. Pius X Varsity Boys Soccer. UNL Regents Scholarship.
My future: UNL, Chemical Engineering/Pre-med.
Parent(s): Khoa and Nghia Nguyen.
Cadence Watson
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship at UNL. National Honors Society. 4.0 GPA for 7 Semesters. Regional Qualifier in IEA. Knights of Columbus Honor Graduate.
My future: UNL, Integrated Science.
Parent(s): Tobin and Lori Watson.
Jacob Bellmyer
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Meeting and getting to know wonderful people. National Honor Society. Spanish Class film project Best Actor. Rube Goldberg Machine Contest 3rd Place. Making finals at every Show Choir competition.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Jaime and Adriene Bellmyer.
Elijah Gueret
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: National Honor Society. UNL Regents Scholarship. Lettered in Mock Trial. Gold Honor Roll 7 semesters. Machines Contest 3rd Place Winner.
My future: UNL, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Travis and Mary Gueret.
Kat Tvrdy
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Girls State Delegate. 4-time Cross Country Letter Winner. 4-time Athletic All-State Recipient. 7 semesters 4.0 GPA. 4 Years on Honor Roll.
My future: South Dakota School of Mines, Biomedical Engineering.
Parent(s): Doug and Melissa Tvrdy.
Parker Thomas Koos
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Lettered in Cross Country three years. Lettered in Academic Decathlon two years. National Honors Society. Officer in Pius X Students for Life. UNO Regents Scholarship.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Parent(s): Russell Koos and Kara Foster.
Marianne E. Cunningham
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Academic Decathlon State Champion. Academic Decathlon Nationals Silver Medal. Pius Players Artistic Designer, House Manager. AP Environmental Science and American Government Outstanding Student.
My future: St. Olaf College, Sociology & Spanish.
Parent(s): Staci and Nathaniel Cunningham.
Alison Konz
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Gold Honor Roll, 7 semesters. Math Club. Campus Ministry. Trap. National Honors Society.
My future: UNL, Engineering.
Parent(s): Dan and Nikki Konz.
Thomas M. Greisen
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Honor roll. Academic Scholarships. National Honor Society. 32 ACT. Athletic performances.
My future: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Mechanical Engineering.
Parent(s): Ward and Jeanne Greisen.
Nam Q. Ninh
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Maintaining 4.0 GPA. Captain of varsity soccer team. UNL Regents and UNO Scott Scholar. National Honor Society President. USAFA Falcon Foundation Scholarship.
My future: Air Force Academy to become a Cybersecurity officer
Parent(s): Nga Vu and Hieu Ninh.
Gage Campbell
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: National Honors Society member. 4.0 GPA. Regents Scholarship to UNL. Two-time Young Lions honors jazz band member. Pius X musicianship award.
My future: UNL, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Carl and Lisa Campbell.
Genevieve Seeman
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: UNL Regents Scholarship. 3rd-Degree Black Belt. National Honor Society member. Presidential Service Award. 4.0 Student.
My future: UNL, Nutrition, Exercise and Health Science.
Parent(s): Merle and Donna Seeman.
Tyler Kerkman
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: All-City Football Junior and Senior Year. Academic all-conference Football. 4.0 GPA. State Track Participant. 3 Year Varsity Letter Football.
My future: UNL, Jeffery S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management
Parent(s): Jeremie and Jaime Kerkman.
Veda Stoll
Parkview Christian
My Top 5: CNA program at TCA. Academic scholarship to WSC, PSC and UNL. Varsity volleyball starter all 4 years. Student Council. HOSA.
My future: Southeast Community College, nursing (then transfer to UNMC).
Parent(s): Lance Stoll.
Sadye Joy Daniell
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship at UNL. Nebraska Business Honors Academy at UNL. Mentoring younger students. Individual bronze medal, 2021 State Cross Country. State Cross Country Team Runner-up.
My future: UNL, Business Administration.
Parent(s): Scott and Amber Daniell.
Megan Carthel
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Graduating top of class. National Merit Commended Scholar. Class B All-State Wind Ensemble for alto saxophone. 2 National Spanish Exam Bronze Medals. National Honor Society.
My future: Hillsdale College, Pre-Medicine.
Parent(s): Jason and Elizabeth Carthel.
Cameron J. Herrera
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Qualifying and Competing at State Cross Country. Qualifying for Probe 2 at UNL. Class C State Marching Band champions. Academic All-State. Varsity Basketball Athlete.
My future: UNL, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Andres and Lori Herrera.
Sarah Cunningham
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Admission into the Jeffrey S. Raikes School. Co-president of Lincoln Christian NHS. 2nd in class. 31 ACT. 28 transferable credits going into college.
My future: UNL, Computer science with minor in business and math.
Parent(s): Jason Cunningham and Tammy Lamprecht.
Ethan Berrier
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Basketball and Football captain. 33 ACT score. All-Conference Basketball. All-Conference Academic. 4.165.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, biochemistry.
Parent(s): Brian and Christi Berrier.
Timothy G. Backhus
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: ACT of 35. Two-time Concordia Honor Band. Lead and major parts in Plays (9th, 10th, 12th). State Quiz Bowl Championship Team. Nebraska HS Theater Academy Showcase.
My future: Gap Year, Employment at BASF Research Facility.
Parent(s): Richard and Karyn Backhus.
Katelynn Oxley
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: State volleyball champion. State basketball runner-up. 4.0 GPA. State track qualifier. National Honor Society.
My future: DePaul University, undecided and will play volleyball.
Parent(s): Laurie and Doug Oxley.
Aden Zager
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: All-conference for football. Academic All-State Junior and Senior year. Math student of the year. Ranked 1st in my class. Team captain in Football, Basketball and Soccer.
My future: Marquette University, Biomedical Engineering with emphasis in Biomechanics.
Ben Vogt
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: National Merit Scholarship Finalist. Alabama Academic Scholarship. National Honor Society. Quiz bowl State champs. Knight Award Basketball & Football.
My future: University of Alabama, Pre-Law Political Science.
Parent(s): Joe and Karen Vogt.
Emily Lauren Holle
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: UNL Regents Scholarship. National Honor Society. High Honor Roll, 8 Semesters. 34 ACT. LL Rotary Student Leadership Award.
My future: UNL, Mechanical Engineering.
Parent(s): Doug and Tammie Holle.
Aaron Koepsell
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: National Honor Society. State Quiz Bowl Championship Team. Academic All-State Basketball. High Honor Roll, four years. Menard's Family Business Research Fellow Award.
My future: Creighton University, Business.
Parent(s): Kelly and Tammy Koepsell.
Kay Nicole Prigge
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: Co-Valedictorian. National Honor Society. Student Body Vice President. State Quiz Bowl Champion. Honor Roll.
My future: Martin Luther College, Elementary Education.
Parent(s): Rex and Amy Prigge.
Carson Oerman
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship UNL. All-Conference Baseball. Academic All-State for Basketball and Baseball. 32 on ACT. National Honors Society.
My future: Pre-Physical Therapy at UNL.
Parent(s): Chris and Melissa Oerman.
Sophia Jennelle Helwig
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: Valedictorian. Defensive basketball record holder. State Quiz Bowl Champions. High Honor Roll. Class President.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, architectural engineering.
Parent(s): Steve and Carrie Helwig.
Emma Grace Bermeo
College View Academy
My Top 5: Union College Tournament Basketball Champions. Dean's List at The Career Academy. 36 College Credits. 33 ACT. Campus Ministries Praise Team Leader & member 4 yrs.
My future: Union College, Computer Science for Web Design.
Parent(s): Staci Layman.
Zoe Sorter
College View Academy
My Top 5: 4 years of basketball. Completion of College Algebra & Trigonometry.
My future: Union College, Biomedical Science, Pre-Vet.
Parent(s): Shawn and Missy Sorter.
Benjamin Lyons
Aquinas
My Top 5: Wrote and received Governor's Excellence Award. NHS and Student Council Leadership. Honor Roll all 4 years of high school. County 4-H Citizenship Award recipient. Accepted into UNL's Ecoleaders Learning Community.
My future: UNL, Environmental Studies.
Parent(s): Galen and Lisa Lyons.
Ella Maria Moravec
Aquinas
My Top 5: Valedictorian. Highest GPA in High School. National Honor Society President. Wayne State Math Competition Medalist. Pre-calculus Student of the Year.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Nursing (Nurse Anesthesia).
Parent(s): Michael and Laura Moravec.
Aubrey Novacek
Aquinas
My Top 5: Bausch and Lomb Science Award. Academic All-State Award in Volleyball. Back to Back One-Act State Champions. National Honor Society Member. All-Conference for 3 years.
My future: Benedictine College.
Parent(s): Jim and Connie Novacek.