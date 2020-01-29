Heckman remembered as visionary leader of Doane College

Phil Heckman, who assumed the presidency of Doane College at age 42 and led the school for 20 years, died Wednesday morning.

Heckman was 94.

Known for his lively personality, Heckman arrived at the Crete campus in 1967 and worked with others to expand Doane’s facilities in time for the college’s centennial in 1972.

In those years, Doane added a Communications Center, Sheldon Hall, a new administration building and more space for the Perry Campus Center. Fuhrer Field House, a 55,000-square-foot building for men’s and women’s athletics considered the premier facility of its kind in the Midwest, was built.

“Phil was a great guy and personal friend,” Fred Brown, who followed Heckman as Doane's president, said in a news release. “Phil had not only 20 years of great service but he created the infrastructure in people, buildings and other matters that allowed us to continue to grow and enhance Doane.

“Aside from being a great president he was a fun guy. He liked to travel and loved to read. He was an actor, someone who was full of personality. He gave a lot of his life to Doane and the Crete and Lincoln communities and we are forever thankful for that.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}