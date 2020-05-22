Health insurance costs to double for some NU students

Choices were presented to the committee on how to move forward, but according to NU's chief financial officer, neither was advantageous.

The committee considered leveling a 20% to 30% increase in premiums to all 5,000-plus plans, as well as a second option to bifurcate the two groups and assign higher costs to the group that utilized the plan more.

Committee members chose the latter this year.

But, the university told students who will see a more than 100% increase in health insurance costs, the plan remains a better and more cost-effective option than any plan available on the federal health care exchange, which start at $7,500 for a single student before subsidies.

While premiums are going up, coverage, deductibles, prescription drug copayments and out-of-pocket maximums all remain the same, NU said.

Shawn Ratcliff, a past president of the Graduate Student Assembly at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who was on the committee, said students appreciated having a seat at the table, even if it went through what he described as a "top-down" process.