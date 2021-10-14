Head of Catholic schools for Lincoln diocese announces plans to phase into retirement

Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, announced this week he will phase out of his role over the next three years.

Hecker, the former dean of students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will help the diocese hire an assistant in the coming months who will eventually take over his role when he retires in 2024.

Bishop James Conley and the diocese will begin a search this fall, Hecker said, in hopes of identifying a pool of candidates sometime this winter or spring.

Hecker, 64, said the transition will allow him to take on more duties as the diocese's first permanent deacon after he was ordained in May, including assisting Conley with planning and diocesan programs.

"The time is right," Hecker told the Journal Star on Wednesday. "That diaconal identity I have now is being able to serve the bishop and the diocese in other ways besides just the schools."

Hecker was originally named the diocese's superintendent of schools when he was hired in 2018 after Msgr. John Perkinton announced he was stepping down.