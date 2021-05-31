'He just loved sharing knowledge' -- Family, colleagues remember renowned ornithologist Paul Johnsgard

Johnsgard books

First book: “Handbook of Waterfowl Behavior,” 1965.

Books on Nebraska: “The Nature of Nebraska;” the Sandhills, “This Fragile Land;” the Platte River, “Channels in Time;” the Niobrara River, “A River Running Through Time.” Five books on sandhill cranes.

Favorite book: “Dragons and Unicorns: A Natural History,” he co-wrote in 1982 with his daughter Karin. Overlaid with “slight sarcasm about politics.”

Longest in print: “Those of the Gray Wind,” 1981, about migration of sandhill cranes.

100th book: “Wyoming Wildlife: A Natural History,” with photographer Tom Mangelsen. Hardback, $85; black-and-white hardcover, $20. Or download free through University of Nebraska Digital Commons.