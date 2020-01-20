Hawks won't seek 4th term as NU regent

The longest-serving current member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents announced Monday he would not seek a fourth term.
Howard Hawks, who in 2002 won his first election to the District 2 seat representing a portion of Douglas County and nearly all of Sarpy County, said 2020 will mark his final year as a regent.
"Nearly 20 years ago, I ran for regent because I believe Nebraska's economic future is directly linked to a strong university system," Hawks said in a statement.
As the founder and chairman of Tenaska, an Omaha-based power plant developer, Hawks said his goal was to implement a strategic plan at NU, particularly in how it funded capital projects and built its budget, while also keeping tuition affordable for Nebraska families.
The native of Carleton who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1957, Hawks helped regents navigate through several financial hardships during his tenure, most recently in 2017-18, when NU faced several rounds of budget cuts.
Hawks, a Republican, said the key to success is securing the backing from local, state and federal leaders.
You have free articles remaining.
"A strong partnership between the university, the governor and our state Legislature is paramount to ensuring academic affordability for our students," Hawks said. "Nebraska has a tremendous track record of achieving great things, especially when we work together."
In addition to his role on the Board of Regents, in which he served as chairman in 2005 and 2014, Hawks has also been a prominent university donor, leading several fundraising campaigns for academic and athletic facilities.
Hawks is the namesake of Hawks Field, home of the Husker baseball team, and the Hawks Championship Center, an indoor athletic facility north of Memorial Stadium.
And in 2017, UNL designated the new home of its College of Business the Howard L. Hawks Hall after the regent and his wife, Rhonda, provided a lead gift for the project and helped raise the $84 million to build the 240,000-square-foot facility.
The longtime regent has worked with six university presidents during his tenure, including leading the search that led to the hiring of former President Hank Bounds.
He said he'll work in his final months on the board to help President Ted Carter "lead this university to even higher levels of success."
With Hawks announcing he would not seek a fourth term, only one candidate is on the ballot for the District 2 regents seat.
Omaha attorney Mike Kennedy announced Jan. 9 he was seeking election to NU's governing board. Kennedy, also a Republican, is a former member of the Millard Public Schools board and the Metro Community College board.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS