Hawks won't seek 4th term as NU regent

In addition to his role on the Board of Regents, in which he served as chairman in 2005 and 2014, Hawks has also been a prominent university donor, leading several fundraising campaigns for academic and athletic facilities.

Hawks is the namesake of Hawks Field, home of the Husker baseball team, and the Hawks Championship Center, an indoor athletic facility north of Memorial Stadium.

And in 2017, UNL designated the new home of its College of Business the Howard L. Hawks Hall after the regent and his wife, Rhonda, provided a lead gift for the project and helped raise the $84 million to build the 240,000-square-foot facility.

The longtime regent has worked with six university presidents during his tenure, including leading the search that led to the hiring of former President Hank Bounds.

He said he'll work in his final months on the board to help President Ted Carter "lead this university to even higher levels of success."

With Hawks announcing he would not seek a fourth term, only one candidate is on the ballot for the District 2 regents seat.

Omaha attorney Mike Kennedy announced Jan. 9 he was seeking election to NU's governing board. Kennedy, also a Republican, is a former member of the Millard Public Schools board and the Metro Community College board.

