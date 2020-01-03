Hartmann garners another teaching award

The teaching awards just keep coming in to Lyndsay Hartmann, a middle school science and English literature teacher at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in northeast Lincoln.

In October, the Lincoln Journal Star reported that Hartmann won the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Recently, she received another teaching award when she was named Teacher of the Month by the Lincoln East Rotary Club and U.S. Bank. She received $100 each from East Rotary and U.S. Bank, with one of the awards covering the purchase of classroom materials and the other for her personal use.

Teaching may be in Hartmann’s blood. After all, her mother, a grandmother, a grandfather and several uncles were educators. But upon graduating from Lincoln Pius X High School, she didn’t want to pursue a teaching career just because other family members had done it.

“I avoided going into education, because I didn’t want to think I was doing it because I was ‘supposed to’ do it – it felt like a family trade, after all,” Hartmann said. “So after high school, I instead went to school for computer programming at Southeast Community College. I have a passion for technology and how it makes life easier, but I wasn’t getting out of it what I had hoped, so I left the program.”