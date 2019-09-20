Seems a little early for Halloween costumes, which may be why a Culler Middle School staff member who saw three people standing in the school driveway Friday didn’t realize they were wearing costumes.
Nor did the staff member realize the weapon one of the individuals was holding was a toy, not a real gun.
And it’s why the school, at 52nd and Vine streets, went into a lockout and called police. In a lockout, administrators lock all exterior doors and keep students and staff inside and in classrooms, keeping hallways clear.
The lockout lasted just 10 minutes, the time it took police to contact the three people standing on the middle school driveway on Vine Street and conclude they were dressed up and didn't pose a threat.
Students were aware of the incident, so staff told them what happened and also sent an e-mail message home to parents.