Growth at Lincoln Pius X built on a solid foundation

Expanded reach

In place of the face-to-face gala, Virtual BOLT 2020 brought a large number of supporters to their computer screens on May 30 for an evening of auction bidding online style.

“The upside of going virtual with BOLT this year was the ability to connect with alums from throughout the country who, like our local supporters, could participate without ever leaving home,” said Bergen. “Going virtual allowed us to expand our reach to 2,500 viewers and to attract bids from locations as far away as New York and Chicago.”

“Prohibition and Pearls” was the theme of Virtual BOLT 2020. Planning for BOLT 2021, which will have the theme “BOLT on the Beach,” started already in September. Bergen is hoping that the cloud of uncertainty created by COVID-19 will clear before next year’s scheduled event on April 17, 2021.

$720,000 via Annual Fund

Advancement Director Johnson said another highlight of the foundation’s fiscal year was a record-high $720,000 committed to the Annual Fund – typically the foundation’s No. 1 revenue stream. That figure surpassed the Annual Fund goal of $675,000 and the previous-best figure of $653,000, Johnson said.