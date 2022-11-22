Grizzlies claw way to the top of mascot competition at Standing Bear High School

The likes of Spartans, Knights and Links now have some fearsome — and furry — company.

After months of discussions between school officials and Native leaders, students ultimately chose the Grizzlies to be the mascot of Standing Bear High School, the city's newest high school in southeast Lincoln.

A sleek color scheme of charcoal gray, navy and Carolina blue will be the official colors of the school, which will open at 70th Street and Saltillo Road in 2023.

Other mascot finalists included the Bison and the Thundering Herd, while color schemes of gold, brown and black, and red, gray and black were also considered.

The school's logo features a menacing, silver grizzly accentuated with a charcoal-gray outline. Behind the bear's head is a shield — a reference to Bear Shield, the son whom Standing Bear brought back to Nebraska after he died in Oklahoma. At the bottom, claw marks cut through blue lettering.

"I'll be honest, this is the coolest thing in the world," said Principal Sue Cassata, who attended a Tuesday ceremony unveiling the name and colors at Moore Middle School.

The process to pick a mascot — integral to shaping a school's identity — was a long one, Cassata said.

And that was intentional, she added, given the need to properly honor the legacy of the Ponca chief who famously challenged the U.S. government's definition of Native personhood in an Omaha courtroom.

"I needed it to be a more involved process," said Cassata, the former principal at Lincoln East. "I wanted people to have a voice, and that's the way we made it happen."

In August, a committee came together comprised of school officials, Native leaders and representatives from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Business, which is partnering with the school on a business-centric focus program.

They first talked to student councils at other high schools to ask them what the mascots at their schools meant to them.

Then came the brainstorming. Committee members considered animals with special symbolic significance to the Ponca and other tribes, such as eagles and buffaloes.

Grizzlies eventually emerged as a finalist with its obvious allusion to Standing Bear's name, as well as his prowess as a leader.

The committee chose color schemes that took into consideration colors already in use at high schools in Lincoln and those in the Eastern Midlands Conference, the Class B athletic conference Standing Bear will compete in initially. Committee members were also careful to avoid colors considered sacred by the Ponca Tribe.

The finalists were put to a vote in October of students at Moore, a feeder school for Standing Bear, as well as Native student groups at other secondary schools.

"I'm excited, both about the process and how we tried to do it respectfully all the way through," Cassata said. "What we came up with is something that the community can be proud of."

Standing Bear is one of two smaller high schools built with funds from the $290 million bond issue voters approved in 2020 that officials hope will ease overcrowding at other schools, especially East.

Identical in design to Lincoln Northwest, which opened this fall, Standing Bear will initially be able to hold 1,000 students. Officials, however, are estimating anywhere from 600 to 750 students will walk its halls in its inaugural year.

Like Northwest, Standing Bear will also be home to athletic facilities to be shared by city schools, including soccer and softball fields and a tennis complex.