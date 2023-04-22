Lincoln Journal Star
Chancellor Ronnie Green will have a chance to reflect on his time leading the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and offer Huskers advice for the future before he departs his post in June.
Green, a first-generation college graduate who was named chancellor in 2016, will deliver the keynote address during UNL's undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 19-20.
The graduate and professional degree ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on May 19 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Doors open to the public at 1:30 p.m.
The next morning, undergraduates will receive their degrees during a 9 a.m. ceremony in Memorial Stadium. Gates will open and student check-in begins at 7 a.m.
Graduates of UNL's College of Law will hold commencement at 2 p.m. on May 20 in the Lied Center for Performing Arts, with doors set to open at 1 p.m.
Green, who earned bachelor's and master's degrees in animal science from Virginia Tech and Colorado State, also earned a doctorate in animal breeding and genetics from UNL.
He was a faculty member at Texas Tech University and Colorado State before joining the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a national program leader in animal production research, and served as an executive for Pfizer Animal Health.
The Virginia native later joined UNL as the vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources before he was named chancellor.
Green's wife, Jane, is also a two-time alumna of UNL.
Recent commencement speakers include former Husker football coach and U.S. Representative Tom Osborne, Husker volleyball coach John Cook, and Marilyn Moore, a retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.
Photos: UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green through the years
Ronnie D. Green, University of Nebraska vice president
Courtesy photo
Ronnie Green
Courtesy photo
New University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds (from right), Ronnie Green and Ron Rosati talk Tuesday with instructor Jo Bek (middle) while freshman student Kaylyn Long demonstrates how to shoe a horse during Bounds' visit to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. Bounds took the walking tour of the campus -- which included many demonstrations -- with Rosati, dean of the Curtis campus; Green, vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and other staff members.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Ronnie Green, senior vice chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, speaks to students on Thursday as a candidate to replace outgoing chancellor Harvey Perlman.
KRISTIN STREFF/Journal Star
Ronnie Green (right) hugs Greg Bouvier, pastor at Sheridan Lutheran Church, after being named chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday.
ERIC GREGORY/Journal Star
New chancellor Ronnie Green has set goals for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to grow to 35,000 students and double its research funding by 2025.
KRISTIN STREFF/Journal Star
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green delivers his inaugural State of the University address.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (from left) applauds newly installed University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green along with the Rev. Gregory Bouvier, Chairman Emeritus of Burlington Capital Michael Yanney II and UNL Director of the Institute for Ethnic Studies Joy Castro after the installation of Ronnie Green as the twentieth chancellor Thursday at the Lied Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Chancellor Ronnie Green watches with thousands of others as totality neared at 12:53 pm. Students gather on the green space between the Nebraska Union and the Raikes School to view the solar eclipse. August 21, 2017.
Craig Chandler, University Communications
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green (left) and NU President Hank Bounds listen to a reporter's question during a news conference Thursday regarding the firing of athletic director Shawn Eichorst.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Chancellor Ronnie Green (from left), athletic director Bill Moos, football coach Scott Frost, NU President Hank Bounds and former football coach Tom Osborne pose for photos following a 2017 news conference to introduce Frost at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
In Columbus as part of his summer tour across the state, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green (right) checks out the STEM Wing of the new Columbus High School with Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz.
NICOLE NERI, Journal Star
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green delivers the State of the University speech in 2019 at the Lied Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green (left) photographs deans as they hand out ice cream as part of NU's sesquicentennial celebration Friday at the East Campus Dairy Store.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Chancellor Ronnie Green talks with Lauren Dunn, a junior from Omaha, as he waits for his coffee at the Nebraska Union Starbucks. First day for in-person learning for the fall semester. August 24, 2020. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication.
Craig Chandler
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green (left) shakes hands with new athletic director Trev Alberts as NU President Ted Carter looks on during a news conference in July 2021.
Journal Star file photo
2017: UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Bill Moos, Nebraska President Hank M. Bounds and Tom Osborne pose for a photograph with Scott Frost after Frost was officially introduced as the Huskers' new head football coach.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/11/2022 - University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green speaks during a dedication of the University of Nebraska's Veterans’ Tribute, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Pershing Military and Naval Science Building. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green delivers the 2022 State of the University address on Wednesday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Ted Carter (left), Trev Alberts (first left), and Ronnie Green (first right) stand alongside the Rhule family after Matt Rhule (center) was named Nebraska's new head coach during an introductory press conference on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Hawks Championship Center. Rhule was introduced as the University's 31st permanent head coach, The 47-year-old, has experience coaching at both the collegiate level and the professional level. Working as a head coach for the past 10 years, seven in college programs and three season for the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska signed Rhule to an eight-year contract
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
