Chancellor Ronnie Green will have a chance to reflect on his time leading the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and offer Huskers advice for the future before he departs his post in June.

Green, a first-generation college graduate who was named chancellor in 2016, will deliver the keynote address during UNL's undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 19-20.

The graduate and professional degree ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on May 19 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Doors open to the public at 1:30 p.m.

The next morning, undergraduates will receive their degrees during a 9 a.m. ceremony in Memorial Stadium. Gates will open and student check-in begins at 7 a.m.

Graduates of UNL's College of Law will hold commencement at 2 p.m. on May 20 in the Lied Center for Performing Arts, with doors set to open at 1 p.m.

Green, who earned bachelor's and master's degrees in animal science from Virginia Tech and Colorado State, also earned a doctorate in animal breeding and genetics from UNL.

He was a faculty member at Texas Tech University and Colorado State before joining the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a national program leader in animal production research, and served as an executive for Pfizer Animal Health.

The Virginia native later joined UNL as the vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources before he was named chancellor.

Green's wife, Jane, is also a two-time alumna of UNL.

Recent commencement speakers include former Husker football coach and U.S. Representative Tom Osborne, Husker volleyball coach John Cook, and Marilyn Moore, a retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.

