Green outlines 'grand challenges' for UNL to tackle in state of the university address

Two years ago, to celebrate the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 150th year, Chancellor Ronnie Green asked students, faculty and staff at the state's flagship campus to imagine the university's next quarter-century.

Last year, during his state of the university address, Green unveiled the results of a yearlong strategic planning process, setting six goals for UNL to shoot for, including improving the student experience, increasing the impact of research, and solving challenges.

At that time in 2020, the coronavirus had yet to arrive in Nebraska, and the biggest push for racial justice since the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s had not yet begun.

"Little did we know the breadth of what was in store," Green said of the last 12 months in this year's state of the university address Monday. "In fact, we never could have imagined 2020."

Looking back during the hourlong speech delivered remotely, Green thanked UNL faculty and staff who kept education, research and extension efforts going following the shutdown last spring, and helped plan for the return of students this fall.

Green also heaped praise on students for doing what was needed during a once-in-a-lifetime event.