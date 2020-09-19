Green: No issues of equity in COVID-19 tests for athletes, students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the fall sports season starts, Husker football players will be tested for the coronavirus daily through antigen tests paid for and administered by the Big Ten Conference.

Meanwhile, the more than 30,000 students, faculty and staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who don't suit up for football practices or games must still schedule a day and time to get a free COVID-19 test on campus or pay for one elsewhere.

And, pending any glitches in Test Nebraska's system, or the volume of tests from across the state that need processing, receiving results from those tests takes, on average, nearly four days.

+5 UNL to expand COVID testing; Green says mitigation plan has worked “I’m comfortable with the testing we’ve done,” UNL Chanellor Ronnie Green said. “We haven’t had the case where we’ve had a lack of space available. We’ve met the demand of test requests.”

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the differences in who can get what coronavirus test is appropriate given the risk carried by students in each group.

"(Husker athletes) are choosing to participate in a contact sport like football that has completely different risks associated with it than a student in accounting or a faculty member in architecture," he said.

While the Big Ten wants to create a "clean field" for practices and competition through regular testing and removing individuals who test positive, Green said it's not feasible to create a "clean campus" free from the coronavirus.